The Game Awards live coverage: Every reveal and announcement as it happens

🔴 THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Today - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30a GMT) - YouTube 🔴 THE GAME AWARDS 2025: Official 4K60FPS Livestream (Today - 7:30p ET / 4:30p PT / 12:30a GMT) - YouTube
We're in the final hours before Geoff Keighley serves up his annual helping of awards and trailers for our enjoyment. The Game Awards are upon us and the pre-show speculation is a-plenty: What's taking home the big prize? Which big series is making its grand return? Is Kojima gonna show up with a bizarre trailer? These are all questions that will eventually be answered by scrolling down and reading our live feed of The Game Awards as it happens.

If you want to keep up with the show without watching the livestream, just keep this page open. (It's embedded above if you do decide to tune in.) I'm Morgan and I'll be your skipper tonight. Let's get started.

"To all of you who feel like life is stuck on hard mode, this one is for you."

the game awards

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Here's the Divinity trailer in its unofficial, screen-captured form.

Divinity Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Divinity Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube
Larian's next RPG is called Divinity

Image 1 of 5
Divinity
(Image credit: Larian)

As the statue foretold, the studio behind Baldur's Gate 3 is returning to the series it was founded on. It's Larian's "biggest game ever, even bigger than Baldur's Gate 3."

More on Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic from the YouTube trailer description:

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced(!!)

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube
KOTOR 3??? Close enough, holy moly. "A brand new singleplayer RPG set in the Old Republic era," according to Keighley. Directed by Casey Hudson, former director of the Mass Effect series at BioWare.

The undeniable Jeffrey Wright (alongside his son Elijah) has taken the stage to present the award for Best Action Game. The award goes to Hades 2.

the game awards

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

There he is

the game awards

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

The proper show has started...with a musical number. These folks are singing in French which can only mean one thing: Clair Obscur.

the game awards

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Before the preshow wraps up, don't miss the trailer for TankRat, a "brutal vehicular action game" that, frankly, looks sick as hell.

TankRat | Announcement Trailer - YouTube TankRat | Announcement Trailer - YouTube
Clair Obscur bags its first trophy

the game awards

(Image credit: TGA)

The potential Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sweep begins with Best Independent Game.

The TGAs also awarded a few other awards between trailers, included a bundle of esports accolades.

  • Best esports game: Counter-Strike 2
  • Best esport athlete: Chovy
  • Best esports team: Team Vitality
  • Best mobile game: Umamesume
  • Best independent game: Clair Obscur: Edpedition 33

Pragmata demo drop

pragmata

(Image credit: Capcom)

You remember Pragmata, right? Capcom's quirky third-person shooter where you have to solve little block puzzles to hack enemies? Well it's out in April, and Capcom just dropped a demo (though I'm not seeing it on the Steam page yet).

Awards check-in

the game awards

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Welcome to the first awards check-in. They've already handed out two during this pre-show. Congrats to:

  • Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Decrepit is a first-person action RPG with soulslike combat, according to the developer. That one has a Steam page already.

Decrepit

(Image credit: Three Friends)

First up is The Free Shepherd, a game about an adorable sheep dog in a gorgeous landscape.

the free shepherd

(Image credit: The Game Awards)

Time for the 30 minute preshow that will lead directly into The Game Awards proper.

The game awards

(Image credit: TGA)

The stage

The Game Awards

(Image credit: Future)

30 minutes until (pre)showtime

Looks like Muppets are back on the menu...

A quick reminder of the GOTY nominees

A close-up of Sophie from Clair Obscur

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

This year's GOTY ballot is a decent spread of big-budget and indies. The favorite by far is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is neat, because very few of us even knew what that game was a year ago.

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

I suppose Silksong is the natural runner-up, though once the dust settled on its highly-anticipated release, it seems like most agreed it was essentially more and better Hollow Knight. Ditto for Death Stranding 2 and Hades—perhaps the nature of additive sequels play against award odds.

Personally, I'm pulling for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, another sequel, but to a game that didn't really break into the mainstream back in 2017. It's sprawling RPG that feels like a modern Oblivion in a grounded historical setting, and I love it to bits.

The rumors and anticipated "surprises"

Death Stranding 2

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

There's a fair bit of buzz around a potential Control sequel, Diablo 4 happenings, and that Assassin's Creed 4 remake that keeps leaking. Here's what we've got for now:

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach PC — A recent ESRB rating suggests this is coming sooner than later. And it'd be a good excuse for Geoff's friend Hideo to make an appearance.
  • Control: Resonant — A trademark filing has kicked off the buzz around the next chapter of Control.
  • Diablo 4 expansion — Blizzard recently urged Diablo 4 players to watch The Game Awards in the same breath that it dodged questions about its next expansion, so do with that information what you will.
  • Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake — The existence of a remake for the 2013 Assassin's Creed game has leaked so many times at this point, it just feels correct that it was always the plan to wait for the biggest stage of the year.
  • Max Payne Remake — If Control 2 is a thing, maybe Remedy will have updates about the Max Payne remake it announced years ago? Don't worry, I forgot about it, too.

Statue mystery solved?

A monument in the Californian desert designed to promote a videogame

(Image credit: KingVision18)

In case you missed the hullabaloo, Keighley tweeted out the coordinates of a mysterious statue placed in the California desert. Folks immediately got to work guessing what game it's alluding to: God of War? Nope. Diablo? Not according to Blizzard. Elden Ring? Possible.

Then, another trademark-related leak seemed to spoil the mystery. A new listing for "Divinity" has appeared alongside a symbol that's a dead ringer for the intimidating desert statue. So Larian's next game might be at the show?

Good afternoon folks! Staff writer Morgan Park reporting for live blog duties. We'll be updating this feed throughout the night with the biggest announcements from the awards, surprises, and obligatory celebrity appearances.

Everything that's confirmed

  • The future of Tomb Raider: Leaks indicate this could be a remake of the original Tomb Raider, a new Lara Croft adventure, or both
  • A "terrifying new look" at Resident Evil Requiem: Leaked art suggests that Capcom is finally ready to tell us Leon Kennedy is in this game.
  • Exodus: The third TGA appearance from the sci-fi RPG coming from ex-Bioware devs. This is the game that Matthew McConaughey introduced in 2023.
  • The next game from Neon Giant, the studio that made that neat cyberpunk shooter The Ascent.