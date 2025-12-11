The Game Awards live coverage: Every reveal and announcement as it happens

Refresh

"To all of you who feel like life is stuck on hard mode, this one is for you." Jennifer English accepts her award for Best Performance in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. English dedicated the award to her friends, family, girlfriend, and the neurodivergent community. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

Here's the Divinity trailer in its unofficial, screen-captured form. Divinity Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Larian's next RPG is called Divinity Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian) (Image credit: Larian) As the statue foretold, the studio behind Baldur's Gate 3 is returning to the series it was founded on. It's Larian's "biggest game ever, even bigger than Baldur's Gate 3."

More on Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic from the YouTube trailer description: "Developed by Arcanaut Studios in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic is a single-player narrative-driven action RPG and spiritual successor to Knights of the Old Republic. Led by Casey Hudson, Game director of the original Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, the team of veteran game developers and storytellers at Arcanaut Studios is crafting an epic interactive saga across a galaxy on the brink of rebirth where every decision shapes your path towards light or darkness. Fate is in your hands." (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic announced(!!) Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On KOTOR 3??? Close enough, holy moly. "A brand new singleplayer RPG set in the Old Republic era," according to Keighley. Directed by Casey Hudson, former director of the Mass Effect series at BioWare.

The undeniable Jeffrey Wright (alongside his son Elijah) has taken the stage to present the award for Best Action Game. The award goes to Hades 2. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

There he is (Image credit: The Game Awards)

The proper show has started...with a musical number. These folks are singing in French which can only mean one thing: Clair Obscur. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

Before the preshow wraps up, don't miss the trailer for TankRat, a "brutal vehicular action game" that, frankly, looks sick as hell. TankRat | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Pragmata demo drop (Image credit: Capcom) You remember Pragmata, right? Capcom's quirky third-person shooter where you have to solve little block puzzles to hack enemies? Well it's out in April, and Capcom just dropped a demo (though I'm not seeing it on the Steam page yet).

Awards check-in (Image credit: The Game Awards) Welcome to the first awards check-in. They've already handed out two during this pre-show. Congrats to: Best Family Game: Donkey Kong Bananza

Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Decrepit is a first-person action RPG with soulslike combat, according to the developer. That one has a Steam page already. (Image credit: Three Friends)

First up is The Free Shepherd, a game about an adorable sheep dog in a gorgeous landscape. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

Time for the 30 minute preshow that will lead directly into The Game Awards proper. (Image credit: TGA)

The stage PC Gamer's Evan Lahti and Tim Clark are on-site in Los Angeles for the show. And there's that stage. (Image credit: Future)

30 minutes until (pre)showtime The proper stage show is still an hour out, but the preshow starts soon. Over the years, the preshow have gotten pretty eventful. They tend to have a decent helping of new trailers and even awards, so it's worth watching.

Looks like Muppets are back on the menu... We're excited to welcome Miss Piggy from @TheMuppets as a presenter for #TheGameAwards on Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/KuKBVsVgOjDecember 9, 2025

A quick reminder of the GOTY nominees (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) This year's GOTY ballot is a decent spread of big-budget and indies. The favorite by far is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which is neat, because very few of us even knew what that game was a year ago. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 I suppose Silksong is the natural runner-up, though once the dust settled on its highly-anticipated release, it seems like most agreed it was essentially more and better Hollow Knight. Ditto for Death Stranding 2 and Hades—perhaps the nature of additive sequels play against award odds. Personally, I'm pulling for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, another sequel, but to a game that didn't really break into the mainstream back in 2017. It's sprawling RPG that feels like a modern Oblivion in a grounded historical setting, and I love it to bits.

The rumors and anticipated "surprises" (Image credit: Kojima Productions) There's a fair bit of buzz around a potential Control sequel, Diablo 4 happenings, and that Assassin's Creed 4 remake that keeps leaking. Here's what we've got for now: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach PC — A recent ESRB rating suggests this is coming sooner than later. And it'd be a good excuse for Geoff's friend Hideo to make an appearance.

— A recent ESRB rating suggests this is coming sooner than later. And it'd be a good excuse for Geoff's friend Hideo to make an appearance. Control: Resonant — A trademark filing has kicked off the buzz around the next chapter of Control.

— A trademark filing has kicked off the buzz around the next chapter of Control. Diablo 4 expansion — Blizzard recently urged Diablo 4 players to watch The Game Awards in the same breath that it dodged questions about its next expansion, so do with that information what you will.

— Blizzard recently urged Diablo 4 players to watch The Game Awards in the same breath that it dodged questions about its next expansion, so do with that information what you will. Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake — The existence of a remake for the 2013 Assassin's Creed game has leaked so many times at this point, it just feels correct that it was always the plan to wait for the biggest stage of the year.

— The existence of a remake for the 2013 Assassin's Creed game has leaked so many times at this point, it just feels correct that it was always the plan to wait for the biggest stage of the year. Max Payne Remake — If Control 2 is a thing, maybe Remedy will have updates about the Max Payne remake it announced years ago? Don't worry, I forgot about it, too.

Statue mystery solved? (Image credit: KingVision18) In case you missed the hullabaloo, Keighley tweeted out the coordinates of a mysterious statue placed in the California desert. Folks immediately got to work guessing what game it's alluding to: God of War? Nope. Diablo? Not according to Blizzard. Elden Ring? Possible. Then, another trademark-related leak seemed to spoil the mystery. A new listing for "Divinity" has appeared alongside a symbol that's a dead ringer for the intimidating desert statue. So Larian's next game might be at the show?

Good afternoon folks! Staff writer Morgan Park reporting for live blog duties. We'll be updating this feed throughout the night with the biggest announcements from the awards, surprises, and obligatory celebrity appearances. Care to watch the show for yourself tonight? Here's how and where to watch The Game Awards live. Reminder: The preshow starts at 4:30 PM PT with a 30-minute preshow.