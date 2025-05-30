Honoring its Pride Month tradition, Tell Me Why is free to keep until the end of June for the fifth year in a row

If you've been craving a choice-driven narrative experience with a supernatural kick, you might have your weekend plans set: Tell Me Why, an adventure game from the studio behind Life Is Strange, is free to keep on Steam right now.

There didn't seem to be an explanation on Dontnod's socials, but it follows a pattern that's persisted the last five years. When Pride Month rolls around, Tell Me Why goes free to keep. In a post on X last year, the studio asked that players spend what they might have on the game giving to a trans-inclusive charity. A couple you might consider are the Trevor Project or TransActual.

As for the game, it's an episodic story about Tyler Ronan, a trans man, and his sister Alyson. They have a psychic bond which proves crucial in investigating their mother's death in "small-town Alaska." It's the sort of thing you'll be familiar with if you played Life is Strange or the more recent Lost Records: Bloom & Rage; as adventure games go, it's less about neuron-searing puzzles and more about watching your narrative choices ricochet off each other.

Its apparent themes of self-discovery seem a prudent fit for Pride; telepathy aside, it's a rare game with a trans character front and center in a grounded, contemporary story. It enjoys a Very Positive user review rating on Steam, though our review was a little cooler on it, scoring it a 69; writer Sam Greer said the game had "craft and heart" despite feeling "at odds with itself."

If you're keen to give the game a shot, all three episodes can be added to your library from the store page. The deal lasts until July 1.