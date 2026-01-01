Dispatch sold over 3 million copies in 2025, and only around five percent of players beat the game without romancing anyone

Interactive superhero show Dispatch was a critical success, receiving a healthy 89% in PC Gamer's review, and now we've learned it was a commercial success, too, selling over 3 million copies in 2025.

That figure comes from an animated infographic AdHoc Studio posted on Bluesky earlier today, which is festooned with all sorts of stats (fair warning, it spoils some choices you'll be faced with in-game). According to the studio, players answered 727 million calls, dispatched over 1 billion heroes, and watched an estimated 23 million hours of gameplay on YouTube and Twitch.

💾 Clocking out on 2025 🎆 HAPPY NEW YEAR! 🎆 — @adhocstudio.com (@adhocstudio.com.bsky.social) 2026-01-01T19:03:22.790Z

That's all well and good, but I'm here for the funny tidbits—like how only around 164,000 players got through the game without falling for anyone. Nearly 2 million players romanced Invisigal and another million romanced Blazer, so maybe Baldur's Gate had the right idea with how, erm, eager its cast was to win the player's heart over. Videogame romance remains popular as ever, regardless of what you might hear elsewhere.

Funnily enough, Dispatch itself was almost even saucier than it turned out to be, with "some sex scenes" cut during development. In the end, I'm just glad it came out at all and did so well, given the arduous road its creators took getting it out the door.

This all reminds me that I need to play Dispatch myself before long. It seems like a worthy revival of the sort of interactive adventure game Telltale was king of back in its heyday, and as Fraser mentioned in his above review, it has "rizz for days." That's the sort of endorsement I can get behind!