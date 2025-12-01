Dispatch being 'basically a live-service game for a month' did gangbusters, but leads say don't expect to copy it and get the same result
"If you think episodic alone is going to be the thing that dictates success for you, then good luck!"
It feels like everyone I know's gone batty for Dispatch, AdHoc's superhero management sim that picks up Telltale's choose-your-own-adventure torch and runs with it to, so I hear, great success.
A particular triumph? Its episodic release structure, which even won over our Fraser Brown—noted episode-sceptic—quite quickly. Indeed, the game's executive producer Michael Choung said the format had "absolutely proven itself" two weeks ago—sustaining interest in the game over a longer period than a one-and-done release likely would have.
But Choung doesn't see the approach as some kind of magic bullet AdHoc—or any studio—can just apply to everything. "It's insane to do," he told Edge's Knowledge newsletter. "From every metric, from a production perspective, no one should do this."
The game's lead producer, Natalie Herman, agreed with Choung: "From a production perspective, we released four times. We were basically a live-service game for a month."
The point Choung is making isn't that episodic releases ought to be avoided—that'd be an odd move from a developer whose game is on-track to beat its three-year "bull case" sales projections in three months—but rather that anyone looking on and getting ideas ought to realise it's just one part of a bigger puzzle. "If you think episodic alone is going to be the thing that dictates success for you, then good luck!"
What's the heart of Dispatch's success, per Choung? "If the creative is strong, you can cut it up however you like, and it probably is going to make it through, even if it's a poor decision." Case in point: Choung reckons if AdHoc had put out Dispatch all at once, "it probably would have done okay. But it probably wouldn't have been as big as this."
Choung says applying an episodic release structure to a game without the story chops to back it up is "flirting with people that aren't attracted to you whatsoever." His advice? Think of episodic releases as a "multiplier" for whatever you have already. "If it's good, then it's going to do better. And if it's not, honestly, it's not going to save you. It might even be worse."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Which, you know, seems reasonable to me, although I'd note that I reckon a big reason Dispatch caught on like it did is that the wait between episodes wasn't gargantuan. Back in the days of early Telltale, you'd sometimes be waiting upwards of a month for a new episode, which is a recipe for enthusiasm to ebb, not flow. Dispatch's weekly cadence did it a lot of favours, in my book.
1. Best overall:
WD_Black SN7100
2. Best budget:
Biwin Black Opal NV7400
3. Best PCIe 5.0:
WD_Black SN8100
4. Best budget PCIe 5.0:
Crucial P510
5. Best 4 TB:
TeamGroup MP44
6. Best 8 TB:
WD_Black SN850X
7. Best M.2 2230:
Lexar Play 2230
8. Best for PS5:
Silicon Power XS70
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.