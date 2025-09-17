Yakuza fans smell blood in the water as RGG studio accidentally puts the words 'Kiwami 3' on its website
Which could mean anything.
Well, the Yakuza fanbase has finally lost it. The mad lads have somehow gotten the idea that Ryu Ga Gotoku studio is set to announce a prettified, Kiwami re-do of Yakuza 3. Why? Well, uh, because Ryu Ga Gotoku studio went and wrote the words "Kiwami 3" on its website.
Spotted, as ever, by enterprising Redditors, the words "龍が如く 極3"—Japanese for Yakuza Kiwami 3—briefly appeared on the RGG studio site's news page. It's since vanished, but you can easily verify that it was there with Google: the search engine's all-seeing eye cached the page and will still surface it if you ask nicely.
With an RGG Summit event happening next week, it didn't take much for those same Redditors to start theorising that someone at RGG had gotten a little ahead of themselves with an announcement pencilled in for the show. "The summit is next week so they will announce [it] there," wrote Ahokai.
"I think Kiwami 3 will be revealed at the RGG Summit next week. But, since RGG is busy with Virtua Fighter 6, Stranger than Heaven, and presumably LaD 9, I wouldn't be surprised if it takes a few years for it to be released," wrote a user named Blue_Sheepz.
Which is certainly where I'd announce it, but I gotta be honest: I had previously thought RGG was done Kiwami-fying its games after Kiwami 2, which originally hit PS4 in 2017. The original Yakuza 2 was the last game made in the heyday of the PS2. Everything after it feels a lot more modern, and Yakuza 3 through 5 have all gotten HD releases on modern platforms (save Switch) since their original launches.
Still, it'd certainly be a welcome surprise, and might finally kick my ass into playing through Yakuza the Third. I certainly enjoyed Kiwami 1 and 2 enough to give it a shot.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.