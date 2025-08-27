Vermintide 2 just got another annual event with its own level and rewards
They have a cave troll. Actually, it's more like 40 of them.
Every year Vermintide 2 players get to enjoy limited-duration events like A Quiet Drink, a special pub crawl level that takes them from the Hungry Troll Tavern to the Obese Megalodon, and the Halloween-themed Geheimnisnacht, based on the Warhammer world's own night of mystery. This year a new event's been added to the calendar, and it's already begun.
The Feast of Grimnir adds a map set in a lost dwarfhold called Karak Dal, cut off by snow for most of the year but briefly made available during the thaw for brave adventurers to visit. Its branching paths are full of trolls, but you've got a guide to help navigate it: Bardin's famous Cousin Okri, the subject of so many of the dwarf player-character's lines. (His voice actor sounds like the same guy who voices the dwarf engineer Malakai Makaisson in Total War: Warhammer 3, which is a cute touch.)
It sounds like an ambitious map, with a midsection containing multiple paths, each with their own objectives, that can be played through in whatever order you like. Vermintide 2's base maps tend to be more linear to avoid confusing the AI director but, as explained in the relevant dev blog, the team at Fatshark found a way to silo off the nonlinear sections as if they were a separate level to the rest of the map, preventing the AI from getting too addled.
Completing quests in Karak Dal will earn silver shillings that can be spent on cosmetics at Lohner's Emporium of Wonders, with rewards from most of the previous events available again during this one. There's also double XP to be earned for the duration.
The Feast of Grimnir ends on September 14. You can play the new level by selecting it from the Weekly Event Game Mode menu.
