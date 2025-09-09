Upcoming Silksong patch will make the early game easier and the mid-game cheaper—nerfing 2 bosses and shoring up its stingy rosary economy

Silksong's getting its first patch next week—with a playable beta branch already available on Steam, and while there's the usual bug-fixes, one adjustment seems super interesting: Silksong's early game is going to get easier. Well, a little bit.

As the patch notes linked above read, there'll be a "Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter", the former of which has been giving players considerable trouble. There'll also be a "Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers", which are the worms in the Blasted Steps—likely taking their damage from two masks to one.

The game's rosary economy will also become less stingy: Relics, psalm cylinders, and courier deliveries will all have their rosary rewards increased, though I imagine it'll still be hard to match the farming routes already found by players—mind, any rosary bump is a welcome one, given how miserly the game is with these things until Act 2.

Speaking of, Act 2's benches and bellways will have their prices reduced, too, so you shouldn't have to grind nearly as much—a welcome adjustment, given I kept having to go back to the ol' Songclave Grand Reed mines.

All in all, some pretty conservative reductions in difficulty, but reductions nonetheless. It makes me wonder if Team Cherry is going to be adding more in the future, or whether this bout of balance tweaks will be enough to help the game's considerably-difficult on-ramp.

My own experience, which you can read more about here, is that Act 2 is more technically demanding than Act 1, but far less punishing—thanks to my bigger spread of upgrades, farming and travel options. I've also got more of the map to choose from. If I'm exhausted by a boss, chances are I can turn around and find something else to do.

On the whole, though, Silksong does seem intended to be far thornier than its predecessor—and yet, if Team Cherry continues snipping at loose difficulty threads here and there, it'll suggest the developer's gone overboard unintentionally, which is far more interesting.

There are times where I feel like Silksong's a game built in a vacuum from the rest of the industry (not a surprise, given the game's famously hermetic development) which is both charming and infuriating. I didn't miss boss run-backs, but I did kinda miss stubborn games with teeth. I'll personally be hoping the pendulum doesn't swing too far in the other direction. You can read the full patch notes below:

Silksong patch (1.0.28470)

- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.

- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.

- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.

- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.

- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in Act 3.

- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.

- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.

- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.

- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.

- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.

- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).

- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.

- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.

- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.

- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.

- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.

- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.

- Various additional fixes and tweaks.

All fixes will apply retroactively, so players who've hit a significant bug that prevents progress may want to switch over to public-beta to receive the fix.



Further fixes are already being worked on for a second patch. If you have an issue and you don't see the solution in the list above, we may be working on it.