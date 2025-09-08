I've found a safe Silksong Rosary farm that nets 3,500 an hour—basically enough to buy anything in the game

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong really the kind of game you need to farm? It's a fair question, but having lost 1,000s of Rosaries to bosses, environmental hazards, and even just plain old enemies, I say yes—why not get some currency and buy some upgrades you can enjoy versus slaving away to gather a few beads that you'll likely lose to the next big bad.

While you can farm a fair few Rosaries in Mosshome by running back and forth between the bench on the left side of The Marrow, and in Deep Docks, this farm is located in Act 2 in the Choral Chambers, and will net you basically everything you need in a pretty safe way. If you're not in Act 2 yet then look away now, or come back later when you are. When entering the Choral Chambers (after you've purchased the map), instead of heading straight up, you'll want to head over to the right and climb that side instead, making your way up to the First Shrine structure in the far top right.

When you get here, ring the bell by freeing it with Silk Spear and then rest on the bench. I then recommend you head left, jump up the platforms all the way to the very top and open the Ventrica system here. It's also advisable to open the Ventrica at the Grand Bellway Station. Doing this will mean you can safely bring whatever you farm to Bone Bottom, Bellhart, or to just about anywhere else by using the Ventrica and then the Bellway.

Now, the farm itself: from the bench or seat outside in Songclave (what the First Shrine becomes when you return), run left, hop up the platforms, and sprint down the corridor to find three big successive enemies. I think these guys are supposed to be tough, but they are actually quite easy to kill (especially with repeated one-twos from the Reaper Crest's sprint attack), as you can see in the video above. Each one drops 32 Rosaries, for a total of 96 every one and a half minute approx, by the time you return to the bench.

You could potentially make this even faster by grabbing the anklets that increase your sprint speed at the cost of silk, from the weavenest on the far right side of the Far Fields (opened using the Needolin). You could also use a Silk Eater item to recover your cocoon from afar in case you want to stop fighting the boss at any point and retrieve your grind spoils.

What's even better about this farm is at the end of the corridor is the boss you need to beat to finish the area, meaning you can actually do this while grinding out the boss, building your Rosaries over time and collecting your cocoon from the boss room if you die. Obviously, if you're doing this, be careful not to die on your way to the boss and make sure to back off and heal (or even go back to the bench) if you take a few hits.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Any spare Rosaries I had after my purchase, I put into buying Rosary Threads from the Bellhart vendor—no more arriving at some hard-to-reach bench in a distant area and realising I don't have enough change to sit down.