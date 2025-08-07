This new 4-player co-op 'doomsday shooter' is free to own forever during its first 24 hours on Steam

This isn't news to anyone who's been paying attention for the past few decades, but the world is coming to an end and we're all gonna burn. Best be prepared for the inevitable apocalypse by stocking up on guns, food, and most of all, toilet paper—and it wouldn't hurt to have a few friends at your side, too.

That's the situation in Guntouchables, the new 4-player co–op roguelite from developer Game Swing and Ghost Ship Publishing. Grab your guns and pals and take on waves of mutants and monsters while scouring the post-apocalyptic landscape for important supplies like beer, beans, and TP, upgrading your gear and abilities along the way.

Here's the really cool part: Guntouchables is free to own for its first 24 hours on Steam. Grab it now and you'll pay nothing and keep it forever. And even if you somehow miss out on this killer deal, Guntouchables only costs $5 starting tomorrow.

Pick your prepper! You can play as "Big Bang," a cigar-puffing grenade hurling biker, Doctor Marcus, the bone saw-weilding doctor, Linda, a former scout leader who dispatches monsters with a shovel, or Alfred, the hunter who's now using his sharpshooting skills on mutants.

Each character has perks you'll eventually unlock as you earn XP by mowing down monsters and accomplishing goals: Alfred has a perk that lets him start each mission with a decoy kit, for instance, and another that adds a bullet to his mag after missing a shot. All you've gotta do is stay alive long enough to unlock 'em, which is easier said than done.

GUNTOUCHABLES - Narrated Trailer - FREE Until Aug 8, 10AM CEST - YouTube Watch On

The world is full of gross monsters, and the kicker is that while you're picking out upgrades for yourself, you also have to choose upgrades for the mutants. Would you like it if monsters explode when they die, or if they start spitting poison at you, or maybe evolve the ability to heal themselves? None of those sound great to me, but you've gotta choose whichever sounds the least bad for you and your friends.

Guntouchables has a pretty flexible difficulty system, too, so if you're finding it too hard (or too easy) you can tweak settings for enemy damage, HP, speed, shop prices, how much medkits heal, and even how long each mission lasts.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And just to stress this again: it's completely free and yours forever if you download it before 1:00 am PDT. Head over to Steam and grab it like it's the last roll of TP on the shelf.