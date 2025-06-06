You could cut the tension with a needle—7 SteamDB changes in the past week have Silksong hopefuls wondering if the final hour is upon us

Silksong may, after many long years, finally be releasing—or it may not be. A shadowdrop could be arriving tomorrow, or our eternal vigil may never end. It's either the final 24 hours, or time has no meaning anymore. One thing's for certain: SteamDB has some updates.

In addition to the updates released earlier this week, which included achievement data for multiple languages, Silksong has had support for Windows, Mac, and Linux added, visible via SteamDB. At the time of writing, Silksong's minimum requirements don't list Mac or Linux as possible platforms, however, Steam does provide support for them, and developers can prep their store pages to send out platform-specific packages.

As always, the Silksong subreddit is being delightfully normal about the news. In one thread, you can even see the ever-cynical doubters (we're well past the point of tribalistic factions) starting to crack. "FUCK MY FLAIR SILKSONG TOMORROW," roars one frantic switcher. "I... CANT... DENY... IT... ANY... LONGER!" writes another, with the tone of the Incredible Hulk swelling out of his shirt.

On one hand, it is mighty suspicious that the games' Steam page would receive such a ferocious flurry of updates—seven in total, including this one—before Summer Game Fest. With a bevvy of announcements to come, the idea that Team Cherry's doing some preparatory updating before finally releasing the dang thing isn't entirely out of the question.

On the other hand, a few SteamDB updates aren't substantial proof of anything if you aren't scrabbling for every scrap of hope you can. Almost no game since Elden Ring has had this much feverish hype built up behind it and, in a way, the cultish chanting is outstripping what Silksong is likely bound to be: A very good metroidvania. Which, given I've played several since Hollow Knight, is only saying so much.

If Team Cherry does do the funniest thing it can and shadowdrop Silksong in a manner of hours, it'll mark the end to all doubting and hoping, all coping and copium. No more daily Silksong news, no more crossed fingers, no more Silkposts. Bait used to be believable, but if it's the dawn of the final day, it shall be absent entirely. All I can say is, if this is indeed the end? Gentlebugs, it has been an honour.