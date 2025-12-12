The new voice of Lara Croft is a veteran of Cyberpunk 2077, Lies of P, Dragon Age, Assassin's Creed, and a whole bunch more
Alix Wilton Regan adds Tomb Raider to her long list of credits.
We got a look at the new face of Tomb Raider at The Game Awards last night. Two of them, in fact: A remake of the original called Legacy of Atlantis and an all-new adventure entitled Tomb Raider: Catalyst. But what about the new voice?
That will be provided by Alix Wilton Regan, who will portray Lara Croft in both upcoming games "with fresh spirit and depth, marking a new era in the Tomb Raider franchise," Amazon said.
Regan is a prolific voice actor whose past roles include Aya in Assassin's Creed: Origins, Alt Cunningham in Cyberpunk 2077, the Inquisitor in Dragon Age, Lea in Lies of P: Overture, and Tasi Trianon in Amnesia: Rebirth. She's also appeared in Return to Monkey Island, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, BioMutant, Trine 2, Mass Effect 3, and numerous others—it's quite an impressive CV.
You can get a taste of Regan's take on Lara in the new Tomb Raider announcement trailers—she sounds very Lara-like to me:
And hey, just in case you haven't seen it, here's Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Regan's voice work can be heard briefly in this one too:
Regan will take the place of Camilla Luddington, who handled the role over the previous three games in the series: Tomb Raider (the 2013 one, not the 1996 one), Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
Following the announcement of Lara's new voice, fans of the series took to Reddit to share their mostly-positive (you know how Reddit is) comments on Luddington's turn in the role.
Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis—that's the remake—is set to arrive sometime in 2026 and is up for wishlisting now on Steam. Tomb Raider: Catalyst—the brand new one—will follow in 2027.
