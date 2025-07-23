Supergiant swears Hades 2's new update is the last one before it leaves early access and releases in full

Someone stop Supergiant from adding more stuff into Hades 2. The sequel to one the best action RPGs of all time was already overflowing with all kinds of new characters, weapons, and bosses when it launched in early access last year. And now, several updates later, Supergiant keeps messing with it as it nears the point at which it can call it finished.

Supergiant said the update earlier this month would "likely be our final patch before our v1.0 launch," but it turns out it had a little more work to do. Today's patch 11 update will be the final one before launch—for real this time.

"While we said our prior patch would likely be our last before our v1.0 launch, as the Fates would have it, there is indeed this one more, which includes further improvements, balance adjustments, and fixes based on your feedback and what we've observed," the developer wrote in a post on Steam.

Most of the changes in the patch are for the new weapon variants added last month, which some might consider a spoiler if you haven't dumped enough time into the game yet. It all seems to be good news judging from the discussion over on the Hades 2 subreddit.

One major change is the recasting of Athena who was previously voiced by Marin Miller. Earlier this year, Miller said on BlueSky that they might've been recast due to Supergiant's refusal to sign an interim agreement contract with SAG-AFTRA during the interactive media agreement strike that was going on at the time.

Supergiant posted a response in which it stated that it had not recast any actors in Hades 2 and that it would "respect any actor needing to pause work" during the strike. Despite the strike ending a few weeks ago, however, the new update credits Ethel Cutler as Athena with Miller listed under "additional voices."

I've reached out to Miller and Supergiant about the change and will update the post when I hear back.

The top of the notes have an important notice for early access players transitioning into the 1.0 version of the game. Supergiant says all your leftover Zodiac Sand and Void Lens resources will be converted into Prestige when the game fully releases and gets what it's calling the "True Ending". Players suspect that it's exchanging them with the currency used for cosmetics so you can't just trigger the True Ending the moment the game is out and ruin the fun.



It's still unclear when Hades 2 will be considered finished. Supergiant has repeatedly said it would continue to update the game in early access until it believes it's ready for launch. Given the cadence of the major updates to the game, it's possible we'll see it leave early access before the end of the year or early next year at the latest.