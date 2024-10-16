They just put a jetpack in Hades 2

I'm sorry, is that a jetpack? Hades 2's first major update is live and I'm pretty sure that's a jetpack in the trailer. Supergiant Games calls it the "Black Coat" but that's a jetpack with giant metal fists, which is two legs away from a mech.

The Olympic Update is out today and along with the new jetpack weapon is an entire list of updates to the roguelike action RPG, including a new region, boss fight, and around 2,500 new voice lines. If Hades 2 weren't in early access we'd call this an expansion, but it's just one the free major updates rounding out the game before it fully releases next year.

Supergiant is making it really hard to wait for the full Hades 2 when there's already so much stuff to do already. Even minor things, like the ability to decorate the Crossroads, your woodsy main hub, are in there now. Like I said when it debuted earlier this year: If you want more Hades, just play Hades 2 right now. Supergiant made a pledge to do its best to preserve your saves all the way to launch so there's really no risk.

There are a lot of bullet points to go through in the patch notes, but a few standouts include:

A new region for the other half of the game (no spoilers!)

A new jetpack weapon called the Black Coat

A new option to decorate the Crossroads

New characters and tons of new dialogue

New animal familiars

Lots of new music

A new ability to save Arcana card setups

A handful of new boons to play with

A quick CTRL F for "new" gives me around 98 entries and the majority of them are legitimately new things. Hades 2 is probably going to feel like a different game if you're like me and haven't jumped in since around the time it dropped.

The roadmap for Hades 2's future on the main menu has also been renovated. Supergiant notes that the next update won't take as long as this one and should be out early next year.