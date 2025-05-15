Stellar Blade comes to PC next month with new armor to cover up Eve's woefully exposed ears

Stellar Blade - PC Features Trailer | PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Stellar Blade, the action game where if you squint it will look like Nier: Automata, is finally coming to PC on June 11.

Actually, you don't even have to squint to make it look like Nier: Automata because the DLC that lets main character Eve wear 2B's outfit comes with it. It's a complete edition, after all, so everything PlayStation 5 players got a year ago will be included, like the Nikke DLC and whatever other jiggly outfits were released for Eve.

If you pre-order it, however, you can get something even more ridiculous: ear armor. At least that's what the trailer calls it. It's a curved piece of metal that will protect Eve's precious ears from the sci-fi horrors of Stellar Blade. Horse armor was so 2006—we live in an ear armor era now.

Given that this is a third-person action game, I'm not sure about the value of a handful of pixels on an ear versus, you know, a whole outfit, but I guess there had to be something to convince you to pay for it early. The only use I can think of is the game's photo mode, which makes the other pre-order bonus, a pair of glasses, make a little more sense. The selfies will go wild.

The PC release will support Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3 upscaling and will let you fully unlock the frame rate. It'll also support 21:9 ultrawide and 32:9 super ultrawide resolutions. You won't need beefy hardware to run it either, according to the PC requirements. Anyone with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or newer will be fine.

(Image credit: Shift Up)

There's a new boss to fight and an outfit to earn from it, and fully-supported Chinese and Japanese voiceovers and facial animations for the cutscenes.

You will also be investing in what will probably be a very popular game for modders, if you're into that sort of thing. (I will be like Wes and will avoid the NexusMods page at all costs.)



Stellar Blade's Steam page is updated and ready for its PC debut next month.