Here's the Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive release time for your region

The Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive release date is fast approaching, but the time you'll be able to play will, of course, vary based on where in the world you are. If you're a big fan of Sung Jinwoo and his undaunted rise to become OP, either via the crazy-popular webtoon, or the two seasons of the anime adaptation, this might be one for you to check out.

Anime tie-in games can be very hit and miss, but there is a Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive demo currently available on the Steam store, so you can try it without committing to anything. As with most big games these days, there is a premium early access period if you shell out for the deluxe edition, or you can wait until full release to play. Here are the Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive release times for each region.

You can play Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive three days early on November 21 (or November 22 depending on where you are), if you pre-purchase the deluxe edition. The developer has only provided a launch time in UTC, but assuming it's the same across all regions, the global advance access time is:

West Coast US: 9 am PST

East Coast US: 12 pm EST

UK: 5 pm GMT

Europe: 6 PM CET

Australia: 4 am AEDT (November 22)

New Zealand: 6 am NZDT (November 22)

The full release date for Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is November 24 (though again, November 25 for some regions). Based on the UTC time provided by the developer, the global release times for Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive are:

West Coast US: 9 am PST

East Coast US: 12 pm EST

UK: 5 pm GMT

Europe: 6 PM CET

Australia: 4 am AEDT (November 25)

New Zealand: 6 am NZDT (November 25)

If you're unsure whether you can run this game, you'll find a list of recommended system requirements at the bottom of its Steam store page, or you can try and load up the demo.

Does Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive have preload available?

Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive doesn't currently have a preload, though that may change closer to launch. Obviously, if you've purchased the deluxe edition, you'll be able to both install and play the game a few days earlier than everyone else, but as of right now, there's no ability to preload the game. If you pre-purchase the regular edition, check the Steam store page a day or two before release just to make certain.