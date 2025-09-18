How to find and use the Twisted Bud in Silksong

Finding a use for the Twisted Bud in Hollow Knight: Silksong feels pretty urgent, especially as this item won't stop screaming every time you open your inventory screen until you do. This humble plant actually has multiple quests dedicated to it, including a special Act 2 ending you can achieve if you're willing to finish the game with the bud's restrictions active (and I'm not just talking about the screaming).

If you'd rather not deal with the bud, you can also infect yourself and then have it removed, which will get you the Witch Crest. For all you Elden Ring fans out there, think of it a little like getting infected with the Flame of Frenzy—you can get a unique ending, or return to normal via a questline.

Below, I'll explain where to find the Twisted Bud, how to use it, and then how to remove it once you immediately regret doing that so you can get the Witch Crest.

Where to find the Twisted Bud in Silksong

You can drop into the part of Bilewater with the Twisted Bud via a secret passage in the top right corner of this room in the Whispering Vaults (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You can get the Twisted Bud in a chamber sealed off by roots in the northwest of Bilewater. This is accessible via either Sinner's Road if you progress through the area, or by dropping down nearby from the Whispering Vaults above. If coming from the Whispering Vaults, you'll find the hidden passage in the corner of the room in the screen below, then you just have to jump over some cogs and drop down a giant shaft into a worm pit.

The Twisted Bud room is marked with the silver ring (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Once at the bottom, go right, drop down, and then head left, smashing vines and following the crying sound, to find the Twisted Bud on a pedestal. It's worth noting that you can still grab the Twisted Bud in Act 3 if you haven't already (which is what I did).

How to use the Twisted Bud in Silksong

You can give the Twisted Bud to Greyroot in the Shellwood after you've completed the Rite of the Pollip quest (Image credit: Team Cherry)

You'll first have to complete the Rite of the Pollip quest for Greyroot in Shellwood to use the Twisted Bud, which you still do in Act 3. Deliver all six pollips to her, and you'll unlock the Rite of Rebirth quest, in which Greyroot infests you with the bud. Now, before you do this, here's what the Twisted Bud actually does:

It removes your crest so you can't equip tools It heavily limits your silk so you can't bind to heal You'll be stuck with the Witch Crest moveset

There is a way to remove it, though, through the Infestation Operation quest. You can either:

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Remove the Twisted Bud : This gets you the Witch Crest

: This gets you the Witch Crest Keep the Twisted Bud: Once you defeat the final boss of Act 2, you'll get the unique Twisted Child ending

Obviously, that second option is a very tough self-imposed challenge with these limitations, so you might prefer to remove the Twisted Bud for the crest instead.

How to remove the Twisted Bud in Silksong

Yarnaby is marked with the silver ring in far left upper Greymoor (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Before you go through with the Rite of Rebirth quest from Greyroot, make sure you have 260 Rosaries (preferably in the form of Rosary Strings) since you'll be needing them. After Greyroot uses the root, you'll wake up in the Chapel of the Witch, and can either escape into the top half of The Marrow or back into the Shellwood.

Either way, you'll want to head to Greymoor and the tower that contains the Chapel of the Reaper, on its left side. Since you can't equip tools, you won't have a compass, so I suggest finding a point of the map you know (like Bellhart) and tracking your movements from there. Climb that tower and then take the upper left passage, which will lead you to a bellhome where you can knock on the front door.

Knock on Yarnaby's door to ask her for help and get the Infestation Operation quest (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Yarnaby will let you in and give you the Infestation Operation quest. Now you'll have to head to Sinner's Road to find Crull and Benjin and purchase Steel Spines. From the Sinner's Road bench, head right across the shaft into the room with the hanging cages and worm pits, then climb it to reach them in the top right corner. If you haven't been to Sinner's Road yet, it's accessible on the upper level of Greymoor, directly above the Halfway House—just beeline right from Yarnaby to find the lift shortcut, then climb a bit higher.

You can find Crull and Benjin above the big room with the hanging cages in Sinner's Road (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Crull and Benjin will ask for 260 Rosaries for the Steel Spines, but if you're in Act 3, they have simply died, and you can loot the items from them. Return to Yarnaby via the same route and let him remove the Twisted Bud. This will get you the Witch Crest.

Now, the Witch Crest is a little confusing in that it seems like you can't heal, but it has an offensive heal. When you bind, it'll emit roots, and you have to hit enemies with these in order for it to heal you.