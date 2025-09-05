Missed a map in Silksong? Don't worry, there's an easy way to grab it

There's nothing worse than missing a map in Hollow Knight: Silksong and stumbling around the area blindly hoping you'll eventually find a bench of a Bellway fast travel point. Just like the original, you should grab map items early , such as the compass and quill, since they're pretty much vital for tracking your location.

Unless, that is, you actually enjoy map reading and inferring your location through local landmarks—I doff my hat to you if so.

The good news is that if you miss a map in Silksong and fail to find resident cartographer Shakra in her new spot, then you can still get the map quite easily. All you need to do is head back to Bone Bottom, jump up the platforms marked with gold rings on the right side of the town and hit the ring tied to the post in Shakra's usual spot two times. This will make Shakra return, where she'll offer you whatever map you somehow managed to miss.

Similar to Cornifer in Hollow Knight, Shakra is on her own journey through Pharloom, so she can jump around to new locations when you hit certain progression points or enter new areas, making it tricky if you miss her in one place and accidentally stumble into an entirely new region on your wanderings.

Image 1 of 2 If you hit the ring to the right of Bone Bottom up the platforms, you can summon Shakra (Image credit: Team Cherry) She'll sell maps for locations where you've missed her and she's moved (Image credit: Team Cherry)

I can confirm this because I entirely missed her in the Far Fields, accidentally falling down a hole and having to find Hokers for the Seamstress before even being allowed to leave the area. When I did emerge from the bottom of Far Fields, I found that the location Shakra's rings were leading me to was completely empty.

Thankfully, though, I could still grab the map from her in Bone Bottom, so make sure to check back with her whenever you're in town—especially if you find yourself falling down any rabbit, or bug, holes, which is honestly one of the most enjoyable things about these games. It's also handy if you don't have enough Rosaries and need a little more cash to purchase the map later on.