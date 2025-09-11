Finding the Apostate Key location in Hollow Knight: Silksong is surprisingly difficult. For those who didn't get kidnapped by The Slab 's jailers earlier in the game, you'll first encounter this area heading left out of the Choral Chambers in Act 2. The only thing is, most of the region is locked behind a door that requires an Apostate Key.

If you want to explore what dark and dingy secrets this prison region has to offer, you'll have to hunt it down. That being said, here's where to find the Apostate Key in Silksong and how to get to the areas it's in.

Where to find the Apostate Key in Silksong

You can get to the Putrified Ducts via Memorium, which is accessible via the Choral Chambers once you have the Faydown Cloak (Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can find the Apostate Key in the Putrified Ducts region. To get here, you'll first need to unlock the Faydown Cloak double jump by climbing Mount Fay , and then enter the Memorium area on the top level of the Choral Chambers. Essentially:

Head to Songclave and the first shrine, then go along the route to the Cogwork Dancers boss Along the way, you'll find a point where you can jump up into Memorium. From here, you'll want to go to the far right of the area, where you can get outside and cross the top of a bridge where a load of bats will attack you (Incidentally, this is also where you find the merchant Jubilana in The Lost Merchant quest) Jump up at the far end and you'll find the entrance to the Putrified Ducts.

You could also take an entirely different route by defeating Groal the Great at the top of Bilewater and opening the shortcut above him.

Smash the cage to get the key inside (Image credit: FromSoftware)

Once in the ducts, you'll want to navigate to the point above, finding the main shaft, going all the way down to the bottom, going left, and then hopping up into the dark tunnel going left again—watch out for the giant enemy here. At the far end of the corridor, you'll find the Apostate Key in a smashable cage. Now you just need to head back to The Slab, where you can open the door.