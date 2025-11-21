One of the best horde shooters of all time is free to keep on Steam this weekend
Vermintide 2 is worth a lot more than $0, so get in while the rat-killing's good.
If you've ever been obsessed with a co-op game, you know the hardest part of playing one: convincing your good-for-nothing friends to buy a copy and join the fun. I have great news for you if you've ever experienced this particular pain point with Warhammer Vermintide 2—the game is free to own on Steam until Nov 24.
It's just the base game and not the monolith of DLC that followed its release, but that DLC is at a steep discount to complement the free weekend. You might think that everyone's moved on to the game's Warhammer 40,000 flavored successor, Darktide, but Vermintide 2 remains alive and well. It got a new free level as recently as last week and, as SteamDB shows, it still accrues a peak of several thousand concurrent players each day.
If you're not familiar with the game, we called it the best co-op game of 2018. In his review, PC Gamer writer Steven Messner called it "gleefully gory" and said it "succeeds on the merits of its stellar combat and level design." Modeled after Left 4 Dead, the game sees you and a few mates trawl around the ruins of Warhammer Fantasy's apocalypse, cleaving rats into chunks in first-person. Just try not to get anyone else killed.
It's all to celebrate "10 years of tide," commemorating the original game's release in 2015. It's one of the few great things to come out of Warhammer: The End Times, the polarizing narrative gestation that eventually begat Age of Sigmar. You can't get the original on sale at the moment, but if I'm being honest, the second one is all you need after all these years of updates.
Vermintide 2 can be claimed for free on Steam.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.