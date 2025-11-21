One of the best horde shooters of all time is free to keep on Steam this weekend

Vermintide 2 is worth a lot more than $0, so get in while the rat-killing's good.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2
(Image credit: Fatshark)

If you've ever been obsessed with a co-op game, you know the hardest part of playing one: convincing your good-for-nothing friends to buy a copy and join the fun. I have great news for you if you've ever experienced this particular pain point with Warhammer Vermintide 2—the game is free to own on Steam until Nov 24.

It's just the base game and not the monolith of DLC that followed its release, but that DLC is at a steep discount to complement the free weekend. You might think that everyone's moved on to the game's Warhammer 40,000 flavored successor, Darktide, but Vermintide 2 remains alive and well. It got a new free level as recently as last week and, as SteamDB shows, it still accrues a peak of several thousand concurrent players each day.

