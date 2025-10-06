Monster Hunter Wilds' Steam reviews absolutely tank as players lose patience with its technical woes: 'Every time the game gets updated my performance decreases'

Monster Hunter Wilds recently added a new raid boss from Final Fantasy 14, but all this seems to have done is brought some long-running player grievances to the surface. The game's Steam reviews have been absolutely tanking and the reason will surprise no-one who's played it: performance. I'm a Monster Hunter megafan and, when it released, Wilds ran so poorly for those opening weeks that it pretty much put me off.

The crossover update launched on September 29, 2025, and since then there have been just over 5,000 reviews posted, with just under 80% of those negative. The Steam reviews make for some grim reading, and what's especially notable is how many of them begin by talking about the reviewer's love for the Monster Hunter series, with the obvious comparison point of MH: World frequently used. The game's overall reviews are just about treading water at "Mixed" but those 5,000 "mostly negative" recent reviews are taking a toll. .

"The game is fun but completely overshadowed by the technical issues, which have been here since day one," says Sol FamilyGuy. That points to another refrain, which is that players are exasperated that the technical issues in Wilds have persisted for so long: this game launched eight months ago.

"It has been 8 months since release without proper PC optimization," says (ahem) Moist_Walrus. "Every time the game gets updated my performance decreases. I'm running a 4090 with a 7950X3D and it's jittery and still crashing frequently. The newest FFXIV boss has the worst implementation of difficulty I've experienced in years. This is not an Alatreon situation at all. Game is crashing nonstop STILL and this boss's difficulty is just juggling you for failure to predict."

"As a die-hard Monster Hunter fan, I really wanted to like this game, but I can't recommend it," says Cobie. "My PC can run it relatively well, 5080 and 7800x3D, but I still think at max settings the game world looks particularly blurry and bland. I'd much prefer some level of artistic direction, like previous games did well, over the realism this game tries to achieve yet can't."

What may have brought things to a head is that, just last month, Capcom promised a "multifaceted plan" to tackle the issues players are facing. "Although we will continue to implement gradual improvements in the weeks ahead, we are targeting Free Title Update 4 this winter to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations, followed by a second stage of mitigation measures afterwards," said the publisher.

Which is nice and all. But we're talking about a game that sold over 10 million copies in its first months of release, and a flagship series from one of the biggest developers in the world. This game was released in February, and it's still running poorly for an awful lot of PC players. Sometimes you look at review campaigns and think ooh, maybe people are overreacting a little. Here? Until Wilds runs like it should, Capcom deserves all the flak it's getting.