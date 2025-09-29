Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest game to announce an 'End of support notice for Windows 10', as developers prepare for the final days of the soon-to-be-dead operating system

Did you know that there are just 15 days until the end of Windows 10 support? That gives you just over two weeks to make the move to the accursed Windows 11, whether that be simply pressing a button in settings or going to the horrid lengths of upgrading your PC so Windows 11 will actually work.

If you didn't, consider this one of the warnings that we'll be dishing out over the next couple of weeks—kind of like when you set two dozen alarms, knowing that you'll only take notice of the last one.

(Image credit: Capcom)

October 14 may not be a hard stop for Windows 10 functionality—you'll still be able to keep using your PC, albeit without software updates, security fixes, or technical support, making many applications obsolete as users won't be able to stay secure.

And now Monster Hunter Wilds, Monster Hunter Rise, and Monster Hunter: World are among the most recent games to announce that support for Windows 10 will end in the coming weeks.

"As of the same date, we will no longer guarantee that Monster Hunter: World, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Wilds will run on Windows 10 systems," an official blog post explains.

While players will be able to access the game and play it, "Proper game functionality cannot be guaranteed on operating systems for which Microsoft has ended support," the post continues. "If an issue running the game occurs, support can only be provided based on information from before support for Windows 10 was discontinued. Services for investigating problems regarding running the game on Windows 10 will be discontinued.

These Monster Hunter games aren't the first to make this announcement—we've seen others like Final Fantasy 14 warn players of the same fate before now, and it certainly won't be the last. I'm sure there'll be more warnings popping up in the next few weeks as we creep ever closer to the doomsday that is a mandatory Windows 11 upgrade.