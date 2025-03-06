Acquiring Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds is proof you've battled the hardest monsters the game has to offer—for now at least. These rare materials are "Proof that you've hunted a vicious Tempered monster" and like the other ticket items in the game, they are required to craft certain gear like the Guild Ace armor set.

You might recognise this as the armor that Olivia wears in the game, and you can even craft her Palico's outfit and weapon as well. Of course, since this is an endgame material, you'll first have to get to the endgame, completing Low Rank and most of the urgent quests in High Rank until you've beaten Gore Magala and faced the toughest Tempered monsters. Provided you've done that, here's how to get Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to get Hunter Symbol III in Monster Hunter Wilds

Hunting 7 or 8 star Tempered monsters can reward you with Hunter Symbol III (Image credit: Capcom)

You can get Hunter Symbol III by completing 7 star and above Tempered monster hunts. These are typically investigations against the toughest Tempered monsters, including:

Tempered Arkveld

Tempered Rey Dau

Tempered Uth Duna

Tempered Jin Dahaad

Tempered Gore Magala

Essentially any quest against a Tempered version of one of the regional apex monsters (as well as Gore Magala) or including them, such as a two monster hunt, will potentially reward you with a Hunter Symbol III. You can also get Hunter Symbol I from 5 star Tempered hunts, and Hunter Symbol II from 6 star.

You can use Hunter Symbol III to craft Olivia's Guild Ace set (Image credit: Capcom)

If you're confused as to how to tell whether a hunt is 7 star or above, open the regional map and look at each area to see what monsters there are. Each monster has a star rating next to its name in the environment overview, indicating whether it's tough enough for you to earn a Hunter Symbol III, but remember it has to Tempered. If you spot any of the above monsters, simply select them, and then either save them as an investigation to start later, or begin the quest straight away.

After you've completed the hunt, you can also speak to Alma and select Field Survey History from the quest menu. This will let you save the hunt you just did so you can launch it again and potentially earn more Hunter Symbol III, though it will cost points to save it.