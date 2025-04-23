Where to find the mushroom for Karatom in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Tracking down the blue mushroom for Karatom in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a quest you can undertake once you arrive in the Gestral Village. This little Gestral inventor is trying to create the ultimate Sakapatate—you might remember fighting these patchwork sentinels a little while earlier in the Ancient Sanctuary. The problem is that Karatom needs more potent gunpowder that can only be refined from blue mushrooms.

You'll have to locate this mushroom if you want to complete the quest and help birth his creation. One thing worth noting is that this quest becomes inaccessible after you complete the Stone Wave Cliffs area as part of the main story, so make sure to finish it before then if you want the rewards. Now, here's where to get that mushroom.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mushroom location

Image 1 of 2 The blue mushroom is located in Esquie's Nest (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive) Look for the item just next to a patch of glowing mushrooms (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

You can find the mushroom in the Esquie's Nest area. You'll head here as part of the main story immediately after you visit the Gestral Village, but first you'll need to meet Golga, the village chief, and compete in the Gestral tournament to earn the password—this will allow you to get past the sentry standing guard at its entrance. Esquie's Nest is pretty easy to spot on the overworld map since it's effectively a small mountain wearing a mask relatively close to the village.

Once inside Esquie's nest, to find the mushroom:

Head past the guard and continue through the tunnel into the first main cavern From the walkway, look down into the water on your right to spy a small group of glowing mushrooms Drop down and head over to grab the item in front of them—a mushroom

Bring the mushroom back to Karatom in the Gestral Village and he'll be able to finish his Sakapatate. The bad news is that he needs someone to test it on. You'll have to fight the Ultimate Sakapatate boss as Gustave, but since it has the same attack patterns as the big Sakapatate you defeated in the Ancient Sanctuary, it shouldn't prove too much trouble. Just remember to build Gustave's Overcharge skill and use that to break it for extra damage.

Your reward for beating the Ultimate Sakapatate is Gustave's pure outfit (Image credit: Sandfall Interactive)

Beating it gets you three Chroma Catalysts and one Recoat. When Karatom thanks you, he'll also give you the extremely fancy Pure outfit for Gustave—a cool-looking white and gold version of the expeditioners' clothing.