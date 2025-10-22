How to unlock all new armor in Monster Hunter Wilds' Dreamspell event

Guides
By published

Grab Dreamspell Tickets to bedeck your hunter with some spooky style.

Monster Hunter Wilds Dreamspell armor
(Image credit: Capcom)

Working out how to forge the new Festival of Accord: Dreamspell armor will be the main concern for anyone logging in to the new Monster Hunter Wilds Halloween event. Just like previous festivals, there are multiple new sets to grab, but you'll have to acquire the materials to craft them by completing specific event quests.

There are three new ticket items to grab from various quests, which will allow you to craft the two main event armor sets, the two Palico sets, plus some smaller sets, including aviator sunglasses and a Gelidron Mask and backpack. All that said, here's how to get each ticket, plus a full list of the sets in terms of skills and material cost.

How to get Dreamspell Catalog, Dreamspell Ticket, and Harvest Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds

You'll have to acquire tickets through login bonuses, bounties, and event quests (Image credit: Capcom)

There are three primary materials that'll unlock the new armor sets in the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event, and these are:

  • Dreamspell Ticket: You can get these as a daily login bonus and by completing bounties.
  • Dreamspell Catalog: These come specifically from the That Won't Faze Me! event quest to fight a Tempered Gypceros.
  • Harvest Ticket: These come from the Hirabami Harvest event quest which sees you fight three Hirabami.

Acquiring each of these will unlock the available armor that each is used to craft at the smithy, though you'll have to run each quest a few times to get enough.

All Dreamspell armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image 1 of 7
Monster Hunter Wilds Dreamspell armor - Dreamwalker 1st version
Dreamwalker 1st version(Image credit: Capcom)

There are two new main armor sets in the Dreamspell event, but also a few smaller sets like the Gelidron Mask and Gelidron Backpack, or the Aviator Shades and Kitten Frames. Both sets have two different visual variants, so you'll need double the cost below if you want the second version as well. There are also two new Palico sets.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Set

Cost

Skills

Dreamwalker

5x Dreamspell Tickets

3x Gracium

4x Frozen Icebone

5x Flayer

5x Wide-Range

3x Ambush

2x Sleep Resistance

Harvest

5x Harvest Tickets

9x Hirabami Scale+

5x Hirabami Tail Claw+

5x Hirabami Webbing

9x Hirabami Hide

2x Monster Keenbone

2x Monster Broth

5x Earth Crystal

1x Dragonbone Relic

1x Charred Oilbone

1x Frozen Icebone

5x Constitution

4x Botanist

3x Mushroomancer

3x Free Meal

2x Resentment

Gelidron

1x Dreamspell Catalog

1x Hunter Symbol III

5x Rubbery Hide

3x Gypceros Tail

6x Monster Keenbone

3x Hunger Resistance

3x Speed Eating

3x Free Meal

Aviator Shades

2x Dreamspell Catalog

2x Hunter Symbol III

2x Gypceros Head

1x Novacrystal

3x Windproof

3x Tool Specialist

Kitten Frames

2x Dreamspell Catalog

2x Hunter Symbol III

4x Gypceros Wing

1x Bird Wyvern Gem

3x Ambush

2x Evade Extender

1x Jump Master

Dreamspell Palico armor

Image 1 of 2
Monster Hunter Wilds Dreamspell armor - Meowrionette
Meowrionette(Image credit: Capcom)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Set

Cost

Meowrionette

2x Dreamspell Tickets

1x Gracium

1x Frozen Icebone

Felyne Ghost

3x Harvest Tickets

1x Hirabami Hide+

1x Hirabami Tail Claw+

1x Hirabami Webbing+

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.