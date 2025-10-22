How to unlock all new armor in Monster Hunter Wilds' Dreamspell event

Working out how to forge the new Festival of Accord: Dreamspell armor will be the main concern for anyone logging in to the new Monster Hunter Wilds Halloween event. Just like previous festivals, there are multiple new sets to grab, but you'll have to acquire the materials to craft them by completing specific event quests.

There are three new ticket items to grab from various quests, which will allow you to craft the two main event armor sets, the two Palico sets, plus some smaller sets, including aviator sunglasses and a Gelidron Mask and backpack. All that said, here's how to get each ticket, plus a full list of the sets in terms of skills and material cost.

How to get Dreamspell Catalog, Dreamspell Ticket, and Harvest Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds

You'll have to acquire tickets through login bonuses, bounties, and event quests (Image credit: Capcom)

There are three primary materials that'll unlock the new armor sets in the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event, and these are:

Dreamspell Ticket : You can get these as a daily login bonus and by completing bounties.

: You can get these as a daily login bonus and by completing bounties. Dreamspell Catalog : These come specifically from the That Won't Faze Me! event quest to fight a Tempered Gypceros.

: These come specifically from the That Won't Faze Me! event quest to fight a Tempered Gypceros. Harvest Ticket: These come from the Hirabami Harvest event quest which sees you fight three Hirabami.

Acquiring each of these will unlock the available armor that each is used to craft at the smithy, though you'll have to run each quest a few times to get enough.

All Dreamspell armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds

Image 1 of 7 Dreamwalker 1st version (Image credit: Capcom) Dreamwalker 2nd version (Image credit: Capcom) Harvest 1st version (Image credit: Capcom) Harvest 2nd version (Image credit: Capcom) Gelidron Mask and Backpack (Image credit: Capcom) Aviator Sunglasses (Image credit: Capcom) Kitten Frames (Image credit: Capcom)

There are two new main armor sets in the Dreamspell event, but also a few smaller sets like the Gelidron Mask and Gelidron Backpack, or the Aviator Shades and Kitten Frames. Both sets have two different visual variants, so you'll need double the cost below if you want the second version as well. There are also two new Palico sets.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Set Cost Skills Dreamwalker 5x Dreamspell Tickets 3x Gracium 4x Frozen Icebone 5x Flayer 5x Wide-Range 3x Ambush 2x Sleep Resistance Harvest 5x Harvest Tickets 9x Hirabami Scale+ 5x Hirabami Tail Claw+ 5x Hirabami Webbing 9x Hirabami Hide 2x Monster Keenbone 2x Monster Broth 5x Earth Crystal 1x Dragonbone Relic 1x Charred Oilbone 1x Frozen Icebone 5x Constitution 4x Botanist 3x Mushroomancer 3x Free Meal 2x Resentment Gelidron 1x Dreamspell Catalog 1x Hunter Symbol III 5x Rubbery Hide 3x Gypceros Tail 6x Monster Keenbone 3x Hunger Resistance 3x Speed Eating 3x Free Meal Aviator Shades 2x Dreamspell Catalog 2x Hunter Symbol III 2x Gypceros Head 1x Novacrystal 3x Windproof 3x Tool Specialist Kitten Frames 2x Dreamspell Catalog 2x Hunter Symbol III 4x Gypceros Wing 1x Bird Wyvern Gem 3x Ambush 2x Evade Extender 1x Jump Master

Dreamspell Palico armor

Image 1 of 2 Meowrionette (Image credit: Capcom) Felyne Ghost (Image credit: Capcom)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Set Cost Meowrionette 2x Dreamspell Tickets 1x Gracium 1x Frozen Icebone Felyne Ghost 3x Harvest Tickets 1x Hirabami Hide+ 1x Hirabami Tail Claw+ 1x Hirabami Webbing+