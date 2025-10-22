How to unlock all new armor in Monster Hunter Wilds' Dreamspell event
Grab Dreamspell Tickets to bedeck your hunter with some spooky style.
Working out how to forge the new Festival of Accord: Dreamspell armor will be the main concern for anyone logging in to the new Monster Hunter Wilds Halloween event. Just like previous festivals, there are multiple new sets to grab, but you'll have to acquire the materials to craft them by completing specific event quests.
There are three new ticket items to grab from various quests, which will allow you to craft the two main event armor sets, the two Palico sets, plus some smaller sets, including aviator sunglasses and a Gelidron Mask and backpack. All that said, here's how to get each ticket, plus a full list of the sets in terms of skills and material cost.
How to get Dreamspell Catalog, Dreamspell Ticket, and Harvest Ticket in Monster Hunter Wilds
There are three primary materials that'll unlock the new armor sets in the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event, and these are:
- Dreamspell Ticket: You can get these as a daily login bonus and by completing bounties.
- Dreamspell Catalog: These come specifically from the That Won't Faze Me! event quest to fight a Tempered Gypceros.
- Harvest Ticket: These come from the Hirabami Harvest event quest which sees you fight three Hirabami.
Acquiring each of these will unlock the available armor that each is used to craft at the smithy, though you'll have to run each quest a few times to get enough.
All Dreamspell armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds
There are two new main armor sets in the Dreamspell event, but also a few smaller sets like the Gelidron Mask and Gelidron Backpack, or the Aviator Shades and Kitten Frames. Both sets have two different visual variants, so you'll need double the cost below if you want the second version as well. There are also two new Palico sets.
Set
Cost
Skills
Dreamwalker
5x Dreamspell Tickets
3x Gracium
4x Frozen Icebone
5x Flayer
5x Wide-Range
3x Ambush
2x Sleep Resistance
Harvest
5x Harvest Tickets
9x Hirabami Scale+
5x Hirabami Tail Claw+
5x Hirabami Webbing
9x Hirabami Hide
2x Monster Keenbone
2x Monster Broth
5x Earth Crystal
1x Dragonbone Relic
1x Charred Oilbone
1x Frozen Icebone
5x Constitution
4x Botanist
3x Mushroomancer
3x Free Meal
2x Resentment
Gelidron
1x Dreamspell Catalog
1x Hunter Symbol III
5x Rubbery Hide
3x Gypceros Tail
6x Monster Keenbone
3x Hunger Resistance
3x Speed Eating
3x Free Meal
Aviator Shades
2x Dreamspell Catalog
2x Hunter Symbol III
2x Gypceros Head
1x Novacrystal
3x Windproof
3x Tool Specialist
Kitten Frames
2x Dreamspell Catalog
2x Hunter Symbol III
4x Gypceros Wing
1x Bird Wyvern Gem
3x Ambush
2x Evade Extender
1x Jump Master
Dreamspell Palico armor
Set
Cost
Meowrionette
2x Dreamspell Tickets
1x Gracium
1x Frozen Icebone
Felyne Ghost
3x Harvest Tickets
1x Hirabami Hide+
1x Hirabami Tail Claw+
1x Hirabami Webbing+
