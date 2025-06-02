No cosy game would be complete without character customisation, and Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is no different. If you're anything like me, you'll be sucked in for hours trying to get everything just right.But no matter how long you spend meticulously crafting a character that somewhat resembles yourself, there's always a possibility you'll want to change your appearance later down the line. We've all been there. It's impossible to settle for a look when a game gives you so many options.

Luckily, Fantasy Life i lets you change your appearance once you've settled on a final design. But before you rush to it, you won't be able to alter how you look until you reach Chapter 3: Digging Up Secrets of the Past. Work your way through the story until you get to this point, and then you can worry about how you look. Here's what you need to do when you're looking for a change.

How to change your appearance in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

(Image credit: LEVEL5)

When you start Chapter 3, you'll leave Warren Willow Hollow and go back to the Goddess Statue at your base camp in the present day. Once you arrive, you need to:

Complete a tutorial about the guild. Complete another for building an islander home by placing the signs and furniture you're given around your base camp. Visit the Goddess Statue again and give 100x Celestia's Gifts, and in exchange, Duglas will return to normal.

Once this is complete, you'll be able to enter the guild at your Base Camp, where you can speak to Boyle, the character behind the counter to the left. There's a chance you would've spoken to him before, but he'll have a few more options to choose from now. Such as "Islander Management" and the "Change Appearance" option, which is your golden ticket to a new look.

Select this, and much like the start of the game, you'll be able to customise every aspect of your character here, including your name and voice. It's entirely free too, and you don't have to worry about how many times you're limited in changing your appearance either. Whenever you feel ready for a switch-up, Boyle's got you covered.