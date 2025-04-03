Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release times

Guides
By published

Tackle Mizutsune, Zoh Shia, and enjoy some grub at the Grand Hub.

Mizutsune, the water wyvern from Monster Hunter Wilds, sits in a moonlit forest.
(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're searching for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release times, you're likely as excited to fight Mizutsune as I am. This beloved bubble-blasting fox is returning to the game as part of the first free content drop, alongside Zoh Shia arriving as a repeatable hunt, and a Grand Hub where you can gather with friends to wave your tankards around and listen to a Wyverian diva belt out some ballads.

Later in the month, we're also getting our springtime-themed event, and an extra challenging monster in Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, for all you hardcore hunters that found the base game a little too easy. Check below for Title Update 1 release times in each region to find out when you can get playing.

What time does Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release?

Capcom has said that Title Update 1 for Monster Hunter Wilds will release on April 4, though this will vary based on your timezone. Maintenance for the update is due to start at 10 pm UTC on April 3 and proceed till 3 am on April 4, after which you'll be able to download the latest version and hop into the update.

The release times for each region are as follows:

April 3

  • West Coast North America: 8 pm PT
  • East Coast North America: 11 pm ET

April 4

  • United Kingdom: 4 am BST
  • Europe: 5 am CET
  • Japan: 12 pm JST

If you haven't been keeping up with the recent showcases, Title Update 1 kind of has a rolling release in terms of content. The initial update will add Mitzutsune, Zoh Shia as a repeatable hunt, and the Grand Hub gathering area, but then on April 22, we'll get our first event with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance (it's spring-themed if the name wasn't clue enough).

As mentioned, we'll also get to fight our first super hard monster with Arch-Tempered Rey Dau on April 29 as part of a MH Wilds event. For details on future updates, such as the return of Lagiacrus in the summer, see our Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

TOPICS
Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about rpg
The Last of Us Part 2

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered launch times and release date
A Chipotle amid the bombed-out ruins of Boston in Fallout 4.

Ambitious burrito-lover mods real-life Chipotle orders into Fallout 4, thrilling community who can 'Finally get the food poisoning perk!' in reality
EverQuest 2 art featuring two armored characters on an icy landscape.

EverQuest 2 to bring back the 'absolute heyday' of PvP with classic server
See more latest