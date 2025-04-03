Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release times
Tackle Mizutsune, Zoh Shia, and enjoy some grub at the Grand Hub.
If you're searching for Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release times, you're likely as excited to fight Mizutsune as I am. This beloved bubble-blasting fox is returning to the game as part of the first free content drop, alongside Zoh Shia arriving as a repeatable hunt, and a Grand Hub where you can gather with friends to wave your tankards around and listen to a Wyverian diva belt out some ballads.
Later in the month, we're also getting our springtime-themed event, and an extra challenging monster in Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, for all you hardcore hunters that found the base game a little too easy. Check below for Title Update 1 release times in each region to find out when you can get playing.
What time does Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 release?
Capcom has said that Title Update 1 for Monster Hunter Wilds will release on April 4, though this will vary based on your timezone. Maintenance for the update is due to start at 10 pm UTC on April 3 and proceed till 3 am on April 4, after which you'll be able to download the latest version and hop into the update.
The release times for each region are as follows:
April 3
- West Coast North America: 8 pm PT
- East Coast North America: 11 pm ET
April 4
- United Kingdom: 4 am BST
- Europe: 5 am CET
- Japan: 12 pm JST
If you haven't been keeping up with the recent showcases, Title Update 1 kind of has a rolling release in terms of content. The initial update will add Mitzutsune, Zoh Shia as a repeatable hunt, and the Grand Hub gathering area, but then on April 22, we'll get our first event with the Festival of Accord: Blossomdance (it's spring-themed if the name wasn't clue enough).
As mentioned, we'll also get to fight our first super hard monster with Arch-Tempered Rey Dau on April 29 as part of a MH Wilds event. For details on future updates, such as the return of Lagiacrus in the summer, see our Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap.
