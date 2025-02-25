Monster Hunter Wilds release times and preloading

It feels like a long wait between the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds and its release, but at long last we're in the home stretch towards launch. It's time to cook your meals, craft your potions and sharpen your weapons. There's no "advance access" period for PC, so you don't need to worry about doing too much to prepare. But you should check out when you can preload the game to guarantee the most seamless start.

If you took part in either of the beta tests, or if you have save data in Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, you'll have a plethora of goodies awaiting to set you off on the right foot for your first hunt too. For participating in the beta test, or at least creating a character, you'll get a Felyne hanger for your weapon or Seikret alongside an item pack. As for a reward for your save files in other games you'll receive a themed armour set and weapon for each.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28 for the most part, but players in Los Angeles and Mexico City will be able to play on February 27 thanks to time zones. If you're feeling the jealousy bubbling already, this isn't any early time in the game. Rest assured Monster Hunter Wilds is unlocking at the same time globally.



However, as shared in the official global launch timing map, console and PC launch isn't always at the same time. There is the odd exception where console launch falls a few hours ahead/behind the PC unlock. Since PC is priority here, we'll let you consult the map below for details.

Monster Hunter Wilds release time

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds launches at 9 pm Pacific on February 27 / 5 am GMT on February 28. Here's how that breaks down in other time zones:

9 pm PST, February 27 (Los Angeles)

11 pm CST, February 27 (Mexico City)

12 am EST, February 28 (New York)

2 am BRT (São Paulo)

5 am GMT (London)

6 am CET (Berlin)

7 am EET (Helsinki)

8 am AST (Riyadh)

9 am GST (Dubai)

2 pm KST (Seoul)

2 pm JST (Tokyo)

1 pm SGT (Singapore)

6 pm NZDT (Auckland)

Can you preload Monster Hunter Wilds on PC?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds will be available to preload on PC from 9 pm PT on Tuesday, February 25. There's no early access for the game, but at least the ability to preload means you won't have to wait around for a download before you can get in on the fun. Trust us, you'll want to go ahead and get everything ready so you can jump straight in as soon as possible.



You'll be able to preload the game from the Monster Hunter Wilds Steam page as soon as it unlocks at 9 pm PT. From there it's just a case of waiting for the game to unlock on February 28.