Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launch times, release date, and early access
Enter the jungle, again, tomorrow.
Over 20 years later, it's almost time to sneak back into the Soviet-controlled jungle in the long-awaited MGS3 remake, confusingly called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Whether you're looking to relive old memories or experience MGS3 for the first time, Delta: Snake Eater brings a bunch of great changes over the original, from improved controls to (seriously) beautiful visual overhauls and a photomode to show it off.
Below, I'll go over the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launch times by region, including details on its early access release schedule that complicates things. Importantly, it's a global release time on PC but not on console, meaning it launches at a completely different (later) time on Steam. Got the basics?
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launch times and release date by time zone
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launches into a 48-hour early access period beginning Tuesday, August 26, for all regions, if you have pre-ordered the digital deluxe edition. Otherwise, you'll have to wait until Thursday, August 28, for the full release.
Here are the early access launch times in your region:
- 6 am PDT on Steam / 9 pm PDT (August 25) on console (Los Angeles)
- 9 am EDT on Steam / 12 am EDT on console (New York)
- 2 pm BST on Steam / 12 am BST on console (London)
- 3 pm CEST on Steam / 12 am CEST on console (Paris)
- 10 pm JST on Steam / 12 am JST on console (Tokyo)
- 11 pm AEST on Steam / 12 am AEST on console (Sydney)
And here are the full launch times for Thursday, August 28, for those without 48-hour early access:
- 6 am PDT on Steam / 9 pm PDT (August 27) on console (Los Angeles)
- 9 am EDT on Steam / 12 am EDT on console (New York)
- 2 pm BST on Steam / 12 am BST on console (London)
- 3 pm CEST on Steam / 12 am CEST on console (Paris)
- 10 pm JST on Steam / 12 am JST on console (Tokyo)
- 11 pm AEST on Steam / 12 am AEST on console (Sydney)
Alongside early access to the game, those who pre-ordered the MGS3 remake will also receive the white tuxedo outfit for Snake. Of course, the digital deluxe version comes with even more goodies, namely the Sneaking DLC pack, which includes the following items:
- Uniform: Battle Dress (PW ver.)
- Uniform: Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)
- Uniform: Crocodile Suit
- Uniform: Naked (Woodland)
- Uniform: Naked (Ammunition Belt)
- Uniform: Gold
- Face: Glasses
- Face: Sunglasses
- Equipment: Kerotan Mask
- Equipment: GA-KO Mask
Are any of these items actually all that useful? Well, that depends on whether you think becoming gold-plated or wearing a frog mask is considerably stealthy when you're in a jungle—I'll give you a clue…it's not.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
