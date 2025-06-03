Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater: All the key details on the remake of a PS2 classic

It's been just under a decade since the last Metal Gear Solid released (no, I don't count Survive), and the series is finally making a comeback with a remake of its best game—and the best game ever made, if you ask me. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a full remake of 2004's Metal Gear Solid 3 in Unreal Engine 5.

Unlike Konami's efforts on Silent Hill 2's remake, which expanded on the original game, Delta is set to be a faithful remake of the original, with no new story elements or major deviations from the original's design. The changes from Snake Eater instead bring controlling Snake more in line with the modernised control scheme of Metal Gear Solid 5.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to release on August 28, 2025. However, because we can't let things be simple anymore, Konami is also joining in on the "pay more to play a bit earlier" train. Those who buy the Digital Deluxe edition of the game will get access to it two days earlier, on August 26, 2025.

Currently the game is only scheduled for release on Steam (and consoles), but given Konami released the Silent Hill 2 remake on both Epic Games and GOG seven months after Steam, there's a chance Delta could arrive on those down the line.

Metal Gear Solid Delta costs $70 / £70 (yes, that isn't a great deal for the UK), with the Digital Deluxe version costing $80 / £80. The Digital Deluxe edition comes with two days early access and the Sneaking DLC Pack, which comes with a bunch of cosmetic items for Snake, including some outfits from Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker.

Metal Gear Solid Delta has had a few trailers at this point, the latest of which is a greatest hits of some of the game's most memorable moments and characters (and thus has some spoilers). It has some gameplay moments in there, but a lot of it is cutscenes, with all the members of The Cobra Unit getting an introduction.

If you're after some more gameplay, the trailer shown at the Xbox Showcase 2024 features some edited gameplay sections. Meanwhile, Konami showed some live-feed gameplay of the game's opening at TGS 2024.

Metal Gear Solid Delta gameplay and features

Metal Gear Solid Delta is largely a visual recreation of Metal Gear Solid 3, but with some modernized touches. Naked Snake himself is more in line with Venom Snake's (yes, that's a different guy) controls in Metal Gear Solid 5. One of the most notable enhancements is the ability to crouch walk—something that was introduced into the series with Metal Gear Solid 4 and later implemented into the Nintendo 3DS port of Snake Eater.

For those of you who are really feeling nostalgic, there's a 'Legacy' mode that puts the game into the fixed camera angle of older Metal Gears.

However, Delta does still stick to some of the elements that were necessary with the hardware limitations of the PS2. For example, the game is still segmented into different areas with loading screens between them, as opposed to being a seamless open world. That isn't to say there aren't any quality-of-life changes. Metal Gear Solid Delta will allow you to pull up your camo menu in-game and change camouflage, as opposed to having to pause the game and open a full-screen menu every time you reach a new surface.

Another interesting tidbit is with the Survival Viewer. In the original game, Snake would get injuries that you would need to cure with the likes of bandages, ointment, and splints in the survival viewer. This time around, the system will actually show Snake's injuries on his character model, with him collecting bruises and cuts.

Metal Gear Solid Delta is also set to bring back the Snake vs. Monkey mode, which features Snake having to hunt down the monkeys from Sony's Ape Escape series. The Xbox version of the game is getting some kind of Bomberman crossover due to Sony not playing nice, but there's a good chance we'll see that come to PC too.

Can you eat a snake?

Look at the name of the video game; of course you can eat a snake, it'd be flagrant false advertising otherwise. The opening theme song even references Snake's bizarre dietary habits with the iconic line "someday you'll feed on a tree frog."

Metal Gear Solid Delta story and characters

Metal Gear Solid Delta is a strict remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. Unlike the Silent Hill 2 remake, which added new changes to the story with extra endings and new locales, Delta looks to be wholly faithful to the original. The game serves as a prequel for the Metal Gear Solid series and is currently the earliest game in the timeline.

You play as Naked Snake (not Solid Snake, that's also a different guy) in 1964 during the peak of the Cold War. You get sent into the USSR in a bid to rescue a scientist who has created a superweapon that could have devastating consequences if put into the wrong hands.

The game is based around telling the story of how Big Boss became that character players would see in the later (well, released earlier, but you get me) Metal Gear games. A younger version of Revolver Ocelot steals the show and is one of the only characters returning from the previous Metal Gear games aside from one who is an "oh, these two were the same dude by the way" reveal in MGS4 (there's also a descendant of the character who craps his pants in MGS1… who also has chronic IBS).

Despite the lack of returning faces, Snake Eater features arguably the strongest supporting cast in the series. Eva is a sleeper agent and one of Snake's only allies throughout the story, who is both fantastic in the undercover role with the enemy faction while also exposing just how socially inept Snake is when he completely misses 90% of her attempts at flirting.

Meanwhile, Volgin is a ruthless villain that has all the pomp of Metal Gear Rising's Senator Armstrong years beforehand.

The villain faction this time around is The Cobra Unit, who are a group of World War 2 heroes who represent the emotions they bring into battle. These include a guy who shoots bees at you, a spaceman, a ghost, and a 100+ year old sniper. Finally, there's Snake's mentor, The Boss. I won't give much away about her, but she is literally the most important character in Metal Gear Solid's 50+ year timeline and one of the greatest characters ever created by Hideo Kojima.

Will the song still be in there?

Not only is Snake Eater back for the Snake Eater remake, but it's also been remade along with a new opening movie, with vocalist Cynthia Harrell still sounding incredible over 20 years later.

Metal Gear Solid Delta recommended specs

Metal Gear Solid Delta's recommended specs are available on the game's Steam store page. At a minimum, you'll get away with an RTX 2060 Super and i5-8600. While the recommended settings want you to have a RTX 3080 and i7-8700K. So, while not as monstrously demanding as some games, you'll still want a decent rig. Oh and an SSD is recommended too.

MGS Delta minimum specs

OS: Windows® 10, Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

MGS Delta recommended specs