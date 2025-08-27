How to escape prison in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Working out how to escape the cell in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater won't be a challenge for veterans of the original release 20 years back. That said, it'll likely be a little confusing for new players. You might try shanking the guard through the bars with your fork or hiding under the bed before realising neither of these does the trick.

There are three different ways you can escape the prison in Groznyj Grad Torture Room, and they're all pretty fun to figure out for yourself. Still, if you're really stuck and want a helping hand, I've listed all of the options down below so you can pick your preferred flavour. While you're in the prison, make sure to try saving and then loading red-bordered game save for a fun, albeit unrelated, surprise.

How to escape the prison cell in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Image 1 of 4 Dig out the fake death pill using the fork (Image credit: Konami) Take the fake death pill and then the revive pill when the guard enters the cell (Image credit: Konami) Spinning around Snake in the cure menu will make him vomit and the guard will investigate (Image credit: Konami) Tuning to frequency 144.75 will open the door (Image credit: Konami)

Now, there are three different methods you can use to escape prison in Snake Eater, but they all involve getting the guard to open the cell and then beating him up. These are:

Take the fake death pill: Grab the fork from the corner of the cell and use it to dig out the fake death pill in the cure menu. Now, hold left on the D-pad (Q on keyboard) and cycle across to F.DEATH.P to use it. This will take you to a game-over screen, but wait until the guard comes into the cell. Once inside, select REVIVAL.P to wake Snake up again. Make Snake sick: My personal favourite, wait until the guard is watching, then open the cure menu and spin Snake's model around for 10ish seconds. Immediately exit the menu and Snake will be sick, causing the guard to come and investigate. Enter frequency 144.75: Open up your radio by pressing down on the D-pad (2 on keyboard), cycle to tune, enter 144.75 and press enter to send. This will immediately unlock the cell door.

Now all you've to do is sneak out of Grozyj Grad fortress to rendezvous with Eva and continue your mission.