John Marston's actor has 'Exciting news' he's forbidden to tell us, and he practically has steam coming out of his ears trying not to spill the beans

It's the most wonderful part of the news cycle: the time for wild and reckless speculation. Rob Wiethoff, the husky-yet-tender voice of Red Dead Redemption's John Marston, has been out and about lately. He's been playing some RDR (and getting shredded) on Twitch, roaming the hills and dales of Rockstar's faux-merica and getting very excited about, um, something. But he can't tell you what.

"I can't stand it right now," Wiethoff said on a stream last weekend. "I've got such exciting news. I can't share it with you right now and it's absolutely killing me." Alas, Wiethoff was just about able to contain his enthusiasm, meaning he didn't let slip much of anything resembling a detail regarding what he's excited about, though he did say that "I truly cannot think about anything else, especially playing this."

So it doesn't seem like much of a leap to say whatever Wiethoff is giddy about is probably RDR-related, and while he didn't give us much info, he did give us a timeframe. We're gonna know the news "by the end of this week… definitely before Friday [June 20]."

"Oh my goodness!" yelled Wiethoff, "the news that I have to share, and I won't be the only one sharing it. I cannot wait for you to know what's going on, and that's all I can say."

So what could it be? Red Dead Redemption 3: Arthur in Space? Rockstar reveals GTA 6 is actually hidden in a walled-off section of the RDR map? Wiethoff reached a new personal best on an incline bench press?

None of these. Well, maybe the bench press thing. Honestly? I'm a little pessimistic. My guess—and it is a guess—is that RDR or RDR 2 is due some kind of prettied-up re-release on modern consoles to coincide with the recent launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

To my mind, that can only go one of two ways: either the additions just bring the game (or games) up to snuff with the PC versions we've already got access to, or they go beyond it, and we humble PC gamers have to wait for Rockstar to bring it to our platform of choice much like we waited for the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition (which took three years).

But maybe I'm wrong, and Rockstar is in a generous mood, and whatever upgrades RDR (2) may or may not have in store will hit PC day and date. That'd be ace. I've been looking for a reason to return to Arthur Morgan's arth-ventures; this is as good as any.

Or, you know, a couple of days from now Wiethoff will announce he's doing an audiobook of All The Pretty Horses and that'll turn out to be the announcement. That'd be funny too.