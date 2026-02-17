It's hard to find a better voice than Roger Clark's, the man behind Red Dead Redemption 2's protagonist Arthur Morgan. I'm jealous, really. But he's a good sport about it, often recording videos and fulfilling Cameo requests from fans in character. It's the usual things you'd expect, like birthday wishes, roasts, questions, or community jokes.

But what better idea than to pay the one and only Roger Clark to apologise on your behalf and soften the crushing blow of accidentally deleting your fiancée's Red Dead Redemption 2 save.

Posting to X, Clark thanked everyone for their support on Cameo and shared his favourite type of requests—desperate pleas, I have to assume: "I enjoy them all but it’s ones like these below that I live for. Let us all send this poor girl positive vibes. At least her man knows what he did."

I really am blown away by the support you guys show me on cameo. Thank you for liking my shout outs. I enjoy them all but it’s ones like these below that I live for. Let us all send this poor girl positive vibes. At least her man knows what he did. @cameo #cameo #rdr2 pic.twitter.com/U0nHM2pLVTFebruary 12, 2026

The request reads, "I just deleted my fiancée's saved game in Red Dead Redemption 2 by accident. She was having so much fun and made every ethical decision, and had about two-thirds [of the game] completed. Can you say some words of support for this devastating loss and let her know I am sorry?"

On the one hand, I think a funny, personal video from Arthur Morgan himself is just about the only thing that could save me from despair if this were to happen to me. On the other hand, I'd need another apology for having paid someone $159 (at least) to say sorry by proxy. It's the thought that counts, I suppose, and it's a good excuse to replay the iconic Western.