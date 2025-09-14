If you can't get enough of precious Sherma in Silksong, a true Shermaniac uploaded a 10-hour cut of his sweet little song

I would lay my life on the line for Sherma, Hollow Knight: Silksong's recurring bug pilgrim with indefatigable hope and a song in his heart, and that seems to be the general consensus on the matter. In perhaps the most beautifully deranged expression of Shermania I've seen yet, Video Game News on YouTube has uploaded a 10-hour video of Sherma singing his little song.

I left my previous Silksong skepticism in the bin pretty much the second I started playing, but it was stumbling across Sherma tapping his wee bell and singing to a gate to make it open that really sent me over the edge.

Hollow Knight Silksong SHERMA SONG 10 Hours - YouTube Watch On

Like Boc the Seamster in Elden Ring, a lovable, innocent, helpless character only becomes more striking and memorable in the midst of such a hostile, cruel world. I still haven't beaten Act one of Silksong, and I will not take it well if anything bad happens to my little buddy.

As for Video Game News' opus, "Hollow Knight Silksong SHERMA SONG 10 Hours," I have neither the time nor the wherewithal to watch the whole thing to determine how it was made: It's almost assuredly a bit of footage looped end-to-end, but part of me hopes it's a straight 10-hour recording from in-game. I don't want to know the truth: I'll take a page from the musical little man himself and try to believe in a beautiful thing.

Much as I love Sherma's song and the shitposting excellence of its 10-hour loop, I don't think I'll be listening to it while I work or anything. On that front, Christopher Larkin's excellent new soundtrack to Silksong is available to listen for free on YouTube and music streaming services like Spotify and Tidal.

If you're looking to learn what all the fuss is about before dropping 20 bucks on the game yourself, you can read PCG contributor Tyler Colp's review of Hollow Knight: Silksong.