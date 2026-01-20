Hitman's getting cross-progression as IOI limbers up for that co-op mode it announced last year

Hitman: World of Assassination (née Hitman 3) is, by my count, on like 400 different platforms*. Yet despite its promiscuity, players' progress across those platforms has been stubbornly vacuum-sealed for years. Are you a level 4,000 murder guy on Switch? Well if you transition to PC prepare to start yourself over from the very beginning of your career in liquidation. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps, kiddo.

Well, no longer. In a post on its website, IOI's announced that Hitman: World of Assassination is getting cross-progression, and it's set to go live on February 3. The studio says it's wanted to do this for a while—from the start, actually—and it's finally happening: "it has been our wish to enable this feature for players to be able to carry on their in-game progression… from the 3rd of February onwards, no matter where you choose to play."

Why's it only happening now? IOI doesn't say, but I'd be shocked if it didn't have something to do with the upcoming release of the game's "Stone and Knight" co-op mode. After all, if you're doing the under-the-hood work to let people play together, why not make people's different platform profiles sync, too?

The metrics that will be shared across platforms after February 3 are:

Experience

Player Level

Challenges

Location Mastery

Unlocks and Inventory

Achievements / Trophies

Freelancer Mode Progression

Campaign Story Progress

Meanwhile, IOI would like to make it quite clear your game and DLC licences won't transfer. Better open your wallet again if you're that keen, friend.

It comes with a minor cost, mind you. Remember how Hitman 3 let you import your progress from Hitman 2 when it first released? Well, you won't be able to do that anymore after February 3. "To enable Cross-Progression in Hitman World of Assassination using our IOI Account, the Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 carryover process must be closed, meaning it won’t be possible to proceed with the carryover past February 3rd, 2026."

But to be honest, I can't imagine there are that many folk out there who are gonna fall victim to that one.

*Just over 10, which is 400 if you round it up to 400.