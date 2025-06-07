A Hitman co-op mode is in development, featuring two familiar faces from Agent 47's past
Stone and Knight are coming back, and this time they're getting their hands dirty.
Agent 47 works alone. But what if he didn't? Well, sorry, he does. But what if other characters from the world of Hitman didn't have such a hard-and-fast rule about it, but in fact were happy to team up to get things done? In that case, you would have co-op Hitman, and someday in the hopefully not-too-distant future you will have co-op Hitman, because IO Interactive revealed during the IOI Showcase that an all-new Hitman: World of Assassination co-op mode is in development .
"We want you to team up with a friend and enjoy Hitman in co-op," IO Interactive chief creative officer Christian Elverdam said during the IOI presentation. "So two new playable characters, Stone and Knight, return from their appearance in our sniper co-op mode to a full-blown Hitman co-op experience.
"We invite you to play a set of exciting missions across our World of Assassination [and] challenge you to re-think your approach now that you're going to play as a duo."
A quick pop over to the Hitman fan wiki informs us that Stone and Knight are both playable characters in the Hitman 2: Sniper Assassin game mode, as well as the Hitman Sniper: The Shadows mobile game. They work together in both games, so they're a natural fit to bring over to a full-on Hitman co-op mode.
There are no details on how the mode will work at this point, nor is there a teaser or anything I can share with you. But a few seconds of gameplay visible while Elverdam is talking reveals picture-in-picture action: One character in the foreground, the other in a smaller window in the bottom left.
Both characters have also traded in their sniper rifles for silence pistols, and have the option of disguising themselves, indicating that this will be "real" Hitman work and not just a noodle-popping contest.
No hint was given as to when Hitman's co-op mode will be available, but it sounds like a wait is in store. Elverdamn said "it's still early days," and added that more news about the new mode will be shared "soon."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.