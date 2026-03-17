Hitman's planned crossover with MindsEye is cancelled as the publishing deal with IO Interactive is officially over

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Build a Rocket Boy says it will continue to publish updates and expansion on its own.

MindsEye guy
(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has announced the end of its publishing deal with IO Interactive under the IOI Partnership program, and says that as a result, the Hitman crossover mission announced in 2025 will not be happening.

Build a Rocket Boy said the change does not signal the end of MindsEye. The previously announced expansion is apparently still going forward, with more information on that expected to be announced "within the coming months," and a multiplayer mode is also on the way.

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Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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