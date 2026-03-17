Hitman's planned crossover with MindsEye is cancelled as the publishing deal with IO Interactive is officially over
Build a Rocket Boy says it will continue to publish updates and expansion on its own.
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MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy has announced the end of its publishing deal with IO Interactive under the IOI Partnership program, and says that as a result, the Hitman crossover mission announced in 2025 will not be happening.
Build a Rocket Boy said the change does not signal the end of MindsEye. The previously announced expansion is apparently still going forward, with more information on that expected to be announced "within the coming months," and a multiplayer mode is also on the way.
Beyond that, the studio "plans on working with partners on other projects in the future," although the specific nature of those projects was not made clear.Article continues below
The end of the MindsEye publishing agreement was rumored earlier this year, and in light of the game's well-documented problems, it really felt almost inevitable. Build a Rocket Boy has claimed more than once that MindsEye was brought low by "saboteurs," an allegation IO Interactive rejected out of hand, saying "the game should speak for itself." And despite the studio's insistence otherwise, that's pretty much exactly what happened: MindsEye is just not a good game, and it tanked very badly at launch.
MindsEye was the first game to be published under the IOI Partners program, and it may also be the last: The release of MindsEye went so poorly that IO Interactive indicated in September 2025 that it might be done with the whole thing.
As for Build a Rocket Boy, the studio said earlier this month that it now has "overwhelming evidence of organized espionage and corporate sabotage," which it plans to share at some point in the future.
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Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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