Hideo Kojima is heading to Sydney Film Festival for a live discussion with Mad Max creator George Miller

Death Stranding 2 releases for PlayStation 5 on June 26 and, as it turns out, will be set predominantly in Australia . So I guess it makes sense that Hideo Kojima will be in Australia at around the same time to promote the game: he'll appear "in discussion" with Babe and Happy Feet creator George Miller, as part of the Sydney Film Festival.

Miller, who is also the creator of the Mad Max series, has an acting role in Death Stranding 2 as Tarman, so he's pretty close to the project, having sung the praises of the original Death Stranding back in 2019 . According to the festival, the discussion will "explore the creative intersections between film and videogames, and the visionary approach each artist brings to their craft."

Miller's Tarman is so named because whenever he appears in the Death Stranding 2 footage released thus far, so does tar. He also has a shiny black winged cat who I'm going to assume is made of tar. There is also a Dollman and Heartman in Death Stranding 2, who may or may not be conversant with Heartman, Deadman, and Die-Hardman from the original Death Stranding.

Tickets for the Sydney Film Festival event are available now , and start from AU$50. The event takes place on Saturday, June 14. It'll probably sell out fast.

A bunch of press got hands-on with Death Stranding 2 earlier this month (but not us, because it's launching as a PS5 exclusive). Honestly, it sounds pretty amazing. It's apparently much closer to a Metal Gear game than anyone had dared hope for, and despite being twice as long, gets into the good stuff much quicker.