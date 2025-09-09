Halls of Torment's DLC is the only expansion I care about this year, and it's now got a release date

Well, that was quick. A little over a week since I last brought you the joyous news that Halls of Torment—2024's true game of the year—would be getting a meaty new DLC and free update at some point before the end of the year, the devs have gone and announced exactly when in a post on Steam.

The Bardcore update and Boglands DLC drop simultaneously, on October 28. Bardcore will be free (hence "free update," who'd have thought?) while Boglands will cost some money—how much remains to be seen.

I don't know how much—developer Chasing Carrots has yet to slap a price tag on the new stuff, but with the base game costing a mere $6.66 (£5.49, because everything's less metal in Britain), I'm gonna venture a guess Boglands won't break your bank account. Unless your bank account has under five bucks in it, in which case you have my solidarity as another victim of capital.

The free update by itself sounds pretty substantial. Bardcore brings a new character—the Bard, naturally—along with six new abilities for them, six new endgame artefacts, over 20 new quests, and manual level ups. Also, three new metal tracks, which is the most important entry on this list by quite some margin.

But for the (potentially) low, low price of $uncertain_variable, you'll be able to pick up The Boglands and cram even more content in there. Over 20 new quests in Bardcore not sufficient for you? Try over 70 in The Boglands. One new character simply inadequate? The Boglands has two new heroes—the Crone and the Alchemist. Bardcore's six new artefacts seem like some kind of sick joke? Take six more.

(Image credit: Chasing Carrots)

And so on. Plus, of course, a new level: the titular Boglands, and new mechanics like Decay, which will let you soften up armoured enemies before you deliver the killing blow.

I am, if you can't tell, excited. I loved Halls of Torment enough to make it my personal pick for 2024's GOTY, and the prospect of more stuff to do in it fills me with giddy glee. I'll be glad to hand over X dollars when The Boglands releases this October 28.