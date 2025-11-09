Fresh from Space Marine 2, Titus gets promoted to captain in a slick animation that blesses an ad for toy soldiers with all the gravitas of a new Dune movie

Warhammer 40,000: 500 Worlds Announced | World Championships Warhammer Preview Live! 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Warhammer Previews are Games Workshop's big official reveal fiestas that happen several times a year. The last roundup of announcements for 2025 coincides with the Warhammer World Championships, and has shown us stuff like new miniatures coming to Grand Cathay's army in Warhammer: The Old World.

But we've also had an update on the latest chapter in the life of Demetrian Titus, protagonist of the bolterporn action games in the Space Marine series. After debuting as a captain of the Ultramarines in the first Space Marine, he was busted down to lieutenant for the sequel, and as we see in the trailer has now regained his former title.

As of this promotion he's captain of the Second Company in place of Acheran, the guy in Space Marine 2 who constantly tells you he can only spare three men. Maybe that's why Acheran was demoted, although it's more likely he's dead or in a dreadnought. I'm sure we'll find out later.

With that new rank comes a new responsibility. Roboute Guilliman, Primarch of the Ultramarines , has tasked Titus with taking back the 500 Worlds—the Ultramarines' domain, which has been lost to various enemies like the tyranids and Word Bearers over the last 10,000 years.

We'll see this impossible crusade play out in a series of campaign rulebooks for Warhammer 40,000 pitting them against the robotic necrons, led by Nekrosor Ammentar, who looks kind of like the end result of a scorpion and the Terminator loving each over very much.

Whether this means Space Marine 3 will also set us up against the necrons I couldn't say. They were super fun to fight in Mechanicus and in Dawn of War's Dark Crusade campaign, but though Saber Interactive has confirmed it is making Space Marine 3, we don't know much of anything about it yet and support for Space Marine 2 has continued.