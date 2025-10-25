Don't expect Vermintide 3 any time soon, as Fatshark plans to keep supporting the existing game: 'Vermintide will keep on going'

Continuing to support Vermintide 2 and Darktide takes priority over sequels.

"We had a guy in Korea that broke Vermintide 1 because he had played it so much he hit, in the background, level 999 or something like that," says Victor Magnuson, currently design director of Darktide. "He just got stuck because it couldn't go above that number. We had to patch the game to allow him to play more, because the number just couldn't go up. Then we started counting, like, he must have played almost every waking hour since the game launched to be able to hit that number."

So yeah, Vermintide and its 2018 sequel have some devoted players, happy to rinse the games in perpetuity as they work their way up the difficulty levels and run maps over and over until they perfect them. In good news for those hardcore 'Tide heads, Fatshark plans to continue support for Vermintide 2, which has already grown so much it barely resembles the game we reviewed seven years ago.

"We can always do campaigns going off in different directions, exploring the Warhammer Fantasy world," he says. "There's still a lot of stuff, which includes expanding on the things that we've already been doing, like Chaos Wastes. For that matter, there's a lot of gameplay stuff that players would want us to revisit or—not 'fix', but we have some systems in place that are a bit rough. We could always tweak those. Quality-of-life wise, I'd say there's a lot of stuff to do still. So Vermintide will keep on going."

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

