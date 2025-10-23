Fatshark celebrates 10 years of 'Tide, reveals Darktide is getting another new class and Vermintide 2 a new map

Celebrating 10 Years of Tide | Anniversary Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's been a full decade since Fatshark released Vermintide, beginning a journey through the Warhammer worlds that would continue in Vermintide 2 and Darktide. As the stats-laden video above reveals, in that time 8.2 million characters have been killed by the humble skavenslave. It's always the one you least expect.

Both Darktide and Vermintide 2 are still being supported, with Darktide's Stolen Rations event running right now. The big news for Darktide is that it's getting another new class hot on the heels of the Arbitrator, but we won't know what it is until the reveal on November 11. Tech-priest? Sister Repentia? One of those science orangutans? We'll have to wait and see. Darktide's also getting a major update on December 2, "with a new Operation mission set in the trenches of Atoma and a new time-limited special event."

Vermintide 2, meanwhile, is getting another free map on November 20 called Return to the Reik. Inspired by the original game's Death on the Reik DLC, it'll involve messing about on boats, hopping from deck to deck as we travel down the river Reik. "Fight across swaying platforms," Fatshark says, "and use the environment of the barge and riverbanks to turn every encounter into a cinematic, co‑op setpiece."

The regular rotation of Vermintide 2 events is continuing to run as well, with Geheimnisnacht, the spooky Old World version of Halloween, adding new cosmetics, double XP, event quests, and ritual sites to five existing maps from October 23 to November 2. In December, jolly old Ulric returns for Gifts of the Wolf Father, with an advent calendar of festively grim daily rewards.

Darktide 2 is going for 60% off on Steam right now as part of the annual Warhammer Day celebration. You can also nab the recently released Dawn of War Definitive Edition for 20% off if that's not enough eternal war in the distant future for you.