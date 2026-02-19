13-year-old Decima engine allows Death Stranding team to 'accomplish many things that would be difficult to achieve elsewhere'

No wonder Aloy is in Death Stranding.

When I first sat down to play Horizon Zero Dawn, I was floored by how stunning it looked. Seeing the red grass sway in the breeze and the moonlight reflecting off the backs of deadly machines made me feel like I was truly living in Aloy's world. Death Stranding also instantly wow'd me with its stunning visuals—the bleak and beautiful mountains of the first and the endless desert of the sequel, On the Beach—so it should be no surprise to learn the two games were both made in Guerilla Games' 13-year-old Decima engine.

"It offered many of the capabilities needed to build an open-world game," says Kojima Productions CTO Akio Sakamoto in a recent interview with Automaton. "While some aspects are less immediately approachable than commercial engines, its runtime rendering analysis tools stood out."

