75,000 people are playing a fantasy football game where you guess the new pope: 'You have to choose 11 cardinals, the ones you think are the most papal'
Fantapapa is a hit in Italy, and abroad.
On Wednesday, the College of Cardinals will be locked in the Sistine Chapel to decide who gets to be the next pope. It's called the Conclave, from the Latin for "with key", and it takes more than a hundred cardinal electors and multiple rounds of voting to decide who gets to be the new pontiff.
In the webgame Fantapapa, 75,000 people have cast their own votes in a kind of Catholic fantasy football. Players assemble a team of contenders they think are likely to win the vote. "You have to choose 11 cardinals," Fantapapa's co-creator Pietro Pace told Euro News, "the ones you think are the most papal."
The cardinal you think most likely to be selected as pope is your captain, while the one you think least likely gets put in the goalkeeper position.
In a way, this fantasy football webgame is a return to an older system of choosing a pope. Before the sealed room decision-making of the Conclave was implemented, popes were selected by an election ordinary citizens of Rome could vote in. Which makes sense, given the importance of the position and the power that comes with it.
"We know that the religious hierarchies are part of the power in this country and also, let's say, at an international level, so it is a historic event and it seemed interesting to us to take it from a light-hearted side, but also based on real data," said Fantapapa's other co-creator, Mauro Vanetti.
Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.