Last chance: we're giving away a five-game Steam bundle, with Bundle Stars

Our five-week, five-million-key giveaway has come to an end. Here's the thing: we've still got some Steam keys left over. This, then, is Giveaway Redux. Over the next few days, you have one final chance to grab a bundle of five games . That's $40 of entertainment, for free. If you missed any of our featured games from the last five weeks—SpaceChem, Dino D-Day, Really Big Sky, Gun Monkeys or GTR Evolution—they're all now back, and available to claim just one last time. Head below for this final set of free Steam keys.

As always, we're running this giveaway in association with Bundle Stars , a digital store that sells a wide range of games, and arranges them into bundles to offer discounts of up to 97%. You'll also find plenty of discounts on individual games on their front page. Newly available this week is the Reboot 6.0 Bundle , which lets you grab Postal, Expeditions: Conquistador, Knytt Underground, Blockland, Steel Storm: Complete Edition and Rock of Ages for an astonishingly low price. Buy it before 1st August, 4pm BST, and this bundle of Steam games, worth $67, can be yours for just £1.49/$1.99.

This last chance giveaway will close forever on Sunday, 3rd August, at midnight PST. Be warned, once the keys are gone, they're gone for good, and may well run out before the deadline. Grab them now, before it's too late.

