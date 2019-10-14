Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass trailer leaked, shows off new map, boats, fishing

The Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 1 trailer leaked this morning, briefly shared via the SkinTrackerCom Twitter account before being removed for unknown reasons. We're not sure where the video was obtained either, but have reached out to SkinTrackerCom for more information. We managed to save the video before it disappeared, so give it a look up top if you're getting sick of staring at that black hole.

The Big Stuff:

A new map! I think. I don't recognize any of those landmarks, and since water's in play, a fresh start feels necessary.

Boats!

Swimming's in: We see a player dive into the water and another paddling around.

Co-op emotes. Players high-five at the end.

A new progression system that tracks granular activities.

Stealth—a player leaps out of a dumpster, my home.

Pogo sticks, because why not?

The ability to carry downed players. Nice! I'm all for new wrinkles in co-op play.

A free 1500 V-bucks, assuming you finish the Battle Pass.

What surprises me most about the trailer is how little building is on display. Granted, this is meant to show off all the goodies in the Battle Pass as opposed to marquee features for everyone, but still, it feels as though Epic's trying to steer away from enforcing ridiculous building skills and, instead, paint an image of Fortnite as a big, battle royale playground for everyone. I'm cool with that, long as the builders aren't compromised, and in tandem with the new (controversial) matchmaking system, maybe it'll all work out.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)