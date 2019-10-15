Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is out now

Fortnite is back—after being swallowed up by a black hole the universe has returned, with Epic finally revealing the details of Fortnite Chapter 2, along with a cinematic trailer that shows off the fancy new map.

Hopefully you like the water, because there's quite a lot of it, and it's not just for show. Chapter 2 introduces fishing, swimming and mucking about on boats. Teamwork is a theme, too, and you can now carry your pals to safety when they're down or shoot them with a healing bazooka when they need a top up.

The new map also comes with helpful environmental stuff like haystacks you can hide in or explosive barrels you can blow up, both perfect if you're planning on being sneaky and ambushing people a lot.

Combat has been tweaked, too, with Epic promising a more streamlined selection of weapons that you can upgrade. It also promises less grind and a new XP system for the battle pass, as well as medals you can earn in matches.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is live now.