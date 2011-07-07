Popular

Dishonored: a new first-person action game from the lead designer of Deus Ex

Bethesda announce that they have a brand new game in the works. It's called Dishonored. Almost nothing's been revealed about it so far but we're already excited.

Here's why. The co-creatiive director of Dishonored is Harvey Smith, lead designer of a little game called Deus Ex. The lead artist on Dishonored is Viktor Antonov, famous for his work on Half Life 2. Dishonored is being developed by first person orc-impaler Dark Messiah: Heroes of Might and Magic, and will also be a first person action game.

Mentally combine what those facts might mean, and you have a recipe for something very interesting indeed. A new Dishonored website has launched, though there's hardly anything there. Yet.

Dishonored is set to be released next year.

