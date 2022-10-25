FAQs

Does B&H Photo have free shipping? Free standard shipping is available for most orders and it takes between 1-7 business days to arrive. Free expedited shipping is available for most orders over $49 and takes between 1-2 business days to arrive.

Does B&H Photo do click and collect? You can collect your order from the B&H Store if you're based in New York. It’ll normally be ready for collection within 30 minutes of ordering, you’ll get a ‘Ready for Pickup’ email which will have the pickup number that you need to take to the store along with some photo ID.

How do I contact B&H Photo customer service? The quickest way to contact B&H Photo is through the live chat feature on the website. Alternatively, you can call the customer care team at 800.221.5743 or fill out a contact form on the website. For sales advice, call 800.606.6969.

Does B&H Photo price match? B&H Photo does offer a price match but it’s only available if you haven’t already made a purchase. If you find an available product cheaper elsewhere, contact the B&H product specialist team by live chat, email or call 800.606.6969/212.444.6615. If you are eligible for a price match, you will be emailed a link to make your purchase.

Hints and tips

B&H Photo promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop Specials & Deals: To find the latest B&H Photo discounts, head to the ‘Specials’ page which can be found in the top bar of the website. On this page, you’ll be greeted with an abundance of discounts on loads of goods sold at B&H Photo, including laptops, memory cards, hard drives and tripod deals.

To find the latest B&H Photo discounts, head to the ‘Specials’ page which can be found in the top bar of the website. On this page, you’ll be greeted with an abundance of discounts on loads of goods sold at B&H Photo, including laptops, memory cards, hard drives and tripod deals. Trade-ins: Got an old camera or camera gear you want to get rid of? You can get cash or store credit at B&H Photo for trading in your old device! You can get a quote on the website, and shipping your device will be free as B&H Photo will provide you with a shipping label.

Got an old camera or camera gear you want to get rid of? You can get cash or store credit at B&H Photo for trading in your old device! You can get a quote on the website, and shipping your device will be free as B&H Photo will provide you with a shipping label. Student & Teacher Discount: B&H Photo offers a student and teacher discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. With this discount, you can get free shipping on most orders and access to exclusive student and teacher deals.

B&H Photo offers a student and teacher discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. With this discount, you can get free shipping on most orders and access to exclusive student and teacher deals. Newsletter Sign-ups: Get special offers and B&H Photo news sent straight to your inbox when you sign up for the newsletter.

How to use B&H Photo promo codes?

Take a look at our B&H Photo coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers. Once you’ve found your chosen offer, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear and open a tab on the B&H Photo website. Click the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box to copy the coupon. Do your shopping on the B&H Photo website, once you have everything, head to your shopping basket. Click on the ‘Begin Checkout’ button on the right-hand side of the page. Once you’ve filled out your delivery details, you can add your code in the payment section of the checkout process.