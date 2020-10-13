The Amazon Prime Day deals continue to ebb and flow, and within that raging sea of capitalism lies a few good Prime Day gaming monitor deals. But fear not, we'll be here all week to help you can find some fantastic gaming monitor deals. Whether you're after a solid second screen for that home office setup, an expansive ultrawide for your sim rig, or a gorgeous 4K IPS display, we're keeping watch over the high-end and affordable screens that deserve your eyeballs.

The best gaming monitors should last through several iterations of your PC setup, and can last you up to ten years of happy gaming. So it's always worth spending decent money on a primary display; your eyes will thank you. But if you're just trying to bag a decent second screen you don't have to pay a fortune, and there are some fantastic ~$100 options available today.

That doesn't mean some terrible TN screen that fades to grey as soon as you turn the light on, these are 1080p IPS panels on display. And they'll make a great addition to your setup.

But if you do want to spend big then it's worth remembering that monitor technology doesn't date like Prime Day's best gaming laptop deals can. A great 1440p gaming monitor from three years ago will likely still be a great 1440p gaming monitor today. And tomorrow, and three years from now too.

The best Amazon Prime Day gaming monitor deals

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch IPS | $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This FreeSync Premium screen could be the perfect pairing with your new Big Navi GPU, with a 144Hz refresh, 1440p resolution, and HDR gaming chops.View Deal

Acer R240HY 24-inch IPS | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

For less than $100 this 23.8-inch IPS panel will make for a great budget screen, or second monitor. It's a 1080p 60Hz display that will do all you could expect from a cheap panel.View Deal

ViewSonic XG2760 27-inch | $559.99 $384.99 at Amazon

This is a serious gaming monitor with a pretty darned healthy discount on it too. The 27-inch display is just on the right side of being large enough, yet won't take up the entire desktop, and the 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate pair perfectly with its G-Sync sensibilities too.View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW 120Hz ultrawide | $1,199.99 $849.15 at Amazon

The ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming.View Deal

Dell S2319NX 23-inch IPS | $159.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a budget second screen, this 23-incher is a bit of a bargain. 1080p IPS with a 5ms response time isn't going to set the world alight, but it's only $90. Only HDMI and VGA by the way. View Deal

Dell 32-inch 1440p FreeSync | $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dell make lovely monitors, and this 165Hz 1440p panel will make for a great big-screen gaming display. At 32-inches that curve will put you at the heart of the action.View Deal