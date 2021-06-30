The best AMP63 loadouts for Warzone

What's the best Warzone AMP 63 loadout? Pistols are great in Warzone, and I was delighted when the AMP63 was added. Sure, the class isn’t the most balanced—pistol users either get dominated by many foes with a more traditional weapon or they're just broken (looking at you, akimbo Sykovs)—but when done well, they have a solid place in a healthy meta.

The AMP63 is in a really good place right now, especially considering the buff at the beginning of Season 4. Now, you’ll be able to take out tangos with a nice secondary whilst keeping hold of that all-important second perk slot to use a non-Overkill option. It’s unlockable in a couple of ways, either by getting 5 pistol kills in 20 different matches (Cold War or Warzone), or by heading into Zombies mode and getting 400 critical kills. The zombies way takes much less time in my experience, given how many undead you’ll be bombarded with in the Dark Aether.

The best AMP 63 Warzone loadout as a secondary

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

6.1” Reinforced Heavy Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: STANAG 25 Rnd

STANAG 25 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Secondary

Grau 5.56

Perks

EOD

Ghost

Tracker

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

This AMP63 is a great support for longer-range loadouts. The Grau 5.56 has been selected here, but the CR-56 AMAX or MG 82 also work well. In terms of attachments, the Agency Suppressor is an absolute treat, but the AMP63 benefits even more thanks to its boosted damage ranges, so you can consistently kill from further out. Combined with its Season 4 buff and the 6.1” Reinforced Heavy barrel, your range and bullet velocity will rival many SMGs.

With a pistol in your loadout, you have much more freedom to tweak your build. Here I’ve picked out EOD, because avoiding explosive damage is just too valuable, but I’ve also chucked on Ghost and Tracker. Ghost is here because it’s important to stay off enemy radar, and without needing an Overkill secondary, it’s easy to make work.

Tracker is a replacement for Amped. That's most handy when you’re switching weapons on an Overkill loadout since it helps you swap fast and get shooting sooner, but pistols can be swapped to quickly anyway without the need for perks. Instead, Tracker is hugely powerful in certain situations, letting you spot enemy footprints and chase after them, particularly with your pistol out and primed.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best Restock AMP 63 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: 6.4” Task Force

6.4” Task Force Laser: SOF Target Designator

SOF Target Designator Ammunition: STANAG 25 Rnd

STANAG 25 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Secondary

CR-56 AMAX

Perks

Double Time

Restock

Tracker

Throwables

Semtex

Stun Grenade

This loadout takes advantage of a surprisingly high win-rate perk: Restock. That’s right, no Ghost, no Overkill. It’s a perk that performs shockingly well since you can just throw out grenades and equipment however much you fancy, safe in the knowledge they’ll be replenished by the time you next take on a fight.

For that reason, I’ve picked Semtex and Stun Grenade. Both are hugely powerful and can win you battles when used properly. Often they're saved by players until they really need them (and tend to die first).

For the other perks, I’ve gone with Double Time and Tracker, both great for chasing down a retreating foe with your pistol in tow after taking a big chunk of their health away with a Semtex. Double Time lets you tactical sprint for way longer, and Tracker is perfect for keeping track of foes’ locations while they try (and fail) to escape.

Attachment-wise, I’ve picked out ones that’ll boost your mobility. Enemies with SMGs and ARs will struggle to keep up with your ridiculous speed, and given that pistols are already the fastest main weapon type to carry around, you’ll be able to slide around and peek out from behind cover, strafing to avoid enemy fire whilst staying off their map thanks to the Sound Suppressor.

The 6.4” Task Force barrel is an important addition for this, boosting your sprint speed to the point where it feels like you’re on ice skates. Your recoil is made slightly worse with this compared to the Reinforced Heavy barrel, but you should be fighting in close ranges with this gun anyway, meaning your movement speed is most crucial. I also have the Serpent Wrap to shorten your ADS time to make sure you’re not having to hip-fire too much - although with the SOF Target Designator you can start firing whilst aiming due to its boost to hipfire accuracy. Finally, I’ve got the largest magazine available, the STANAG 25 Rnd. It’s not the biggest, but it’s perfect for finishing off kills started with your Restocked Semtex grenades, and your reload time is speedy enough that you can dart behind cover in the heat of battle and get back into the action.